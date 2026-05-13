Toronto is handing out free World Cup-themed condoms, including one with an eggplant and attached soccer balls

In January, the Toronto Sun reported that Toronto Public Health was spending nearly $200,000 on "condoms and other sex paraphernalia for the World Cup."

Among the items purchased were 576,000 branded condoms and 200,000 individual packages of lubricant. The outlet added that the wrappers on the condoms would come in six designs.

The free World Cup-themed condoms are so that fans can "score safely" next month when the tournament arrives in the city. The last thing the TPH wants is STDs in Toronto getting out of hand.

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Yesterday, the six World Cup condom designs hit social media and they are something. The six different designs didn't just have a soccer ball or World Cup logo slapped on them.

These things are supposedly designed for fans "attending a soccer match, a watch party, hitting a summer festival or partying." They look like they're designed for collectors.

That's plain to see when you see the wrappers for the first time. There are phrases like "block those shots" and "what a finish" on them. But the true magic of the designs is the ones with an eggplant emoji with soccer balls attached to it.

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That alone, in my humble opinion, would have made those wrappers. But they went a step further for public safety or promoting sexual health, or whatever they're doing, by also including a peach emoji on that same condom wrapper standing in front of a goal.

I thought the point of these was for people to use them. Who in their right mind is going to tear open one of these bad boys?

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I'm not even a soccer fan, not even when the World Cup is taking place, and if I got my hands on one of these, there isn’t a chance I'm destroying that kind of artwork.

That could just be me. I am a bit of an aesthete.