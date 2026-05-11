Jena Sims gets the SI Swimsuit launch week started with a behind-the-scenes bikini parade

What a run it's been for Jena Sims over the last few years. Whenever there's an opportunity to put a bikini on, she doesn’t let it pass her by.

From bikini golf all the way to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the hard work she's put in after slipping into swim-related attire continues to pay off for her.

The golf WAG and former SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is back for her third consecutive appearance in the 2026 issue of the iconic magazine. Achieving her dream of one day modeling for the brand hasn’t caused her to pump the brakes on her bikini content. Not at all.

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That takes us to Monday afternoon and Jena proving that point by sharing behind-the-scenes content on social media in the form of a bikini parade from this year's fitting. It's launch week after all, this is the perfect content to get things started.

This is exactly what you expect to see on social media from an SI Swimsuit veteran to start the week off. It's what we used to refer to as leadership. Some people have lost sight of that, Jena is not one of them. She still knows a thing or two about properly setting the tone with content.

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Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has its own launch week festivities planned too. They announced last week that each of the galleries for the models would be dropping on Tuesday, May 12, along with the official launch.

The brand also announced SI Swimsuit Social Club events, which are planned for May 15 and 16 in New York City. These events will reportedly feature live shows and meet-and-greets with the models.

In other words, there's a lot more to come throughout the week.

Jena Sims could have dropped her behind-the-scenes content and called it a week, but she's not going to do that. In addition to whatever else she may share content-wise, she's on the list of models showing up for meet-and-greets later this week.

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