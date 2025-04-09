Iraq veteran brings raw reality of battle to big screen with 'Warfare'

A former Navy SEAL is turning his battlefield experience into cinema with a new film from A24 Films.

"Warfare" embeds the audience in a real-time depiction of modern combat in Iraq, based on the experiences of a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon.

Co-writer and co-director Ray Mendoza says the goal was to create a more accurate portrayal of modern warfare after his experience, something he believes is often missing in Hollywood.

"A lot of the time, it’s [war] portrayed just inaccurately," Mendoza told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"We used this as a voice sometimes. A lot of times, movies can become very influential or used as a reference to maybe speak to a family member or a loved one. And just to pay respect to what we actually do. It takes a lot of hard training … and this is a small kind of gift to that."

A24 describes "Warfare" as a "visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it."

Mendoza, who served 16 years as a Navy SEAL, says the film was initially inspired by one of his teammates, Elliott Miller, who couldn’t remember parts of a key mission. What began as an attempt to help a friend remember became a deeper journey for the filmmaker.

"Its initial intent was for Elliott Miller, played by Cosmo Jarvis, because he doesn’t remember," said Mendoza, who added that it also became a way for him and others to come to terms with the ordeal of war.

"War is not so black and white sometimes. There’s some gray areas and quick decisions that need to be made in these circumstances, and some are not so easy, and some we live with for a very long time."

He hopes the film resonates with other veterans who often feel disconnected from traditional war movies made by those who haven’t lived the experience. One of Mendoza’s key creative choices was to film combat scenes in real-time to reflect the actual pace and feeling of battle.

"It’s the tempo, it’s the flow. Anybody who’s been in combat, you understand that rhythm, the ebbs and flows, and the concurrent things that are happening," he said.

"Multiple people are doing multiple things at once. That’s one of the things I wanted to convey in the film. Just how we can walk and chew bubblegum at the same time."

Beyond telling their story, Mendoza hopes the film prompts viewers to think more critically about how the U.S. supports its veterans.

"When people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ do they really know what you’re thanking them for?" he asked.

"This is an honest, truthful recreation of what that is. This is, I think, a tee-up for that follow-on discussion. Are we doing what’s required and necessary to help veterans? We should really take another look at it … We need to be held accountable for that stuff."

Mendoza emphasized that "Warfare" isn’t meant to glorify combat, but to provide potential future service members with a clearer picture of what military life actually entails.

"I just wanted an honest depiction of that, so you can make a more educated decision on whether you want to serve," he said.

Despite the trauma and challenges, Mendoza says the military shaped who he is today.

"Serving is a great choice," he said.

"That’s where I became a man."

"Warfare" opens in theaters Friday, April 11.