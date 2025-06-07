Expand / Collapse search
World War Two

Reporter’s Notebook: Remembering courage on the 81st anniversary of D-Day

'Not only did I make it through six battles … I made it without a scratch! Somebody ‘upstairs’ loves me,' 102-year-old veteran said

By Greg Palkot Fox News
Published
WWII veterans, Hegseth reflect on legacy of D-Day Video

WWII veterans, Hegseth reflect on legacy of D-Day

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot discusses World War II veterans and their return to Normandy to mark the 81st anniversary of D-Day on ‘Special Report.’

I’ve covered many anniversaries of D-Day, and they never lose their power to move.

We were at the 81st anniversary at the stunning American cemetery in Normandy near Omaha Beach on Friday. American and other allied forces landed on that and other beaches, as well as parachuting from the skies, to go on to defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

Greg Palkot takes a picture at a cemetery

Fox News' Greg Palkot visits an American cemetery in Normandy, France on June 6, 2025. (Greg Palkot)

Some 75,000 U.S. troops were involved. 2,500 were killed. 5,000 injured. Just on that day itself.

One of those who made it across Omaha Beach is the still-very spry 102-year-old Minnesota-born Jake Larson. He declared to us jubilantly, "Not only did I make it through six battles … I made it without a scratch!  Somebody ‘upstairs’ loves me."

Statues of World War II veterans on grass

Monument unveiled June 6, 2025, honoring U.S. pilots who lost their lives in the D-Day invasion and across Europe in WWII  (Courtesy The Greatest Generations Foundation) (The Greatest Generations Foundation)

Greg Palkot and veteran Jake Larson take a picture together

Fox News' Greg Palkot with 102-year-old D-Day veteran Jake Larson on June 6, 2025. (Greg Palkot)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke at the ceremony marking the day and met with the dwindling number of World War II veterans.

He told us that alliances were important on D-Day and still could be important in these troubled times.

Planes flying over an American cemetery

Military planes fly over an American cemetery in Normandy, France, in remembrance of D-Day on June 6, 2025. (Greg Palkot)

" America first’ hasn’t meant and doesn’t mean 'America alone,’" he added. "Working with our allies and partners, there’s a lot we can accomplish now with gathering threats in the world."

Still, some of those who saw action in Normandy and around the globe in World War II are not sure the message has gotten through.

Veterans saluting at a D-Day celebration parade

WWII veterans at a D-Day celebration ceremony on June 6, 2025. (Greg Palkot)

Two centenarian combat veterans and native New Yorkers, brought to France by the Greatest Generations Foundation, have their own thoughts.

Flushing-born Ray Sweeney asked rhetorically, "What did we learn? I don’t think we learned much. We gave up a lot of bodies. We had a lot of bodies."

Greg Palkot and Ray Sweeny take a picture together

Fox News' Greg Palkot with 103-year-old WWII veteran Ray Sweeney on June 6, 2025. (Greg Palkot)

And Brooklyn-born Harold Radish noted, "War is heroic in the movies. But in real life, it’s killing. It’s not getting along with somebody."

Still, the crowds who came Friday to the now-peaceful French beaches were steady and large. A strong sign that sacrifices have been remembered. And maybe some lessons learned.

A veteran stands on the shores of Omaha Beach

A veteran stands on the shores at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 2025. (Greg Palkot)

Greg Palkot serves as a London-based senior foreign affairs correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 1998 as a correspondent.