Remembering D-Day: 'We're here because of what they did'

Today marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal moment in World War II , when more than 132,715 Allied soldiers selflessly stormed the beaches of Normandy, France , to help liberate Europe from the grip of the German-led Axis forces.

The largest seaborne invasion in history, it led to the liberation of Europe from Nazi control and, ultimately, the end of World War II.

Thousands of Allied troops shed their blood on the beaches, fighting back against the Nazi forces dug into hardened positions on the shores. On that historic day, thousands of Allied paratroopers also landed behind enemy lines, with many injured or killed.

"It truly turned the tide of the war," National D-Day Memorial Foundation president April Cheek-Messier noted Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend." "Eisenhower said in his famous order of the day, [it was] the liberation of the oppressed peoples of Europe."

Not only was the invasion a pivotal war effort, but it was also considered to be the most calibrated in all of history.

"It was … about not only patriotism but about cooperation. It was the most complex military operation ever attempted," described Cheek-Messier. "All of these Allied Forces coming together on an international scale to defeat Nazi tyranny."

Though largely successful, the operation still meant the sacrifice of all too many lives.

"It was not only the achievements that we have to remember and reflect on today… but also what was lost," said Cheek-Messier. "I think our veterans would want us to remember their comrades, those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms that we enjoy today. We're reaping the benefits of what happened 77 years ago today."

"We're here because of what they did," Cheek-Messier concluded.

