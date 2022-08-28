What to watch on Fox Nation this September

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From Sharon Osbourne's original series on Fox Nation to the first-ever original film, "The Shell Collector," there's something new for every subscriber to check out this Fall.



Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back



In this new Fox Nation original series, Sharon Osbourne documents her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from "The Talk" – and the national fallout after she left. For the first time, subscribers will learn about the events that led to her departure and how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement.



The four-part series takes an intimate look into Osbourne's personal life, career and the hardships she's both faced and overcome. From being a music manager to creating an Emmy-winning reality TV show to being a judge on some of the biggest network TV talent shows, Osbourne has faced both enormous success–and backlash. Though she's endured many personal and professional hardships over her career, Sharon reveals what's allowed her to survive them all and made her the strong, successful business titan she is today.



The documentary will also include insight and personal stories from her husband, music legend Ozzy Osbourne, and their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. In addition to exclusive interviews from those who witnessed the controversy with Osbourne on "The Talk," the series includes interviews with Meghan McCain, Carrie Ann Inaba and Piers Morgan, host of Talk TV's (News UK) "Uncensored," which also streams on Fox Nation, among others.

The Shell Collector



This September, Fox Nation is making its splash in the realm of original films, offering a slate of new projects starting with a screen adaptation of author Nancy Naigle's "The Shell Collector."



In "The Shell Collector," a military widow struggles with her husband’s death, a heartbroken Marine is forced to face his past, and an older widow secretly spreads wisdom while she still can. When the lives of these three broken souls converge, they finally find peace and love.

This story of love and loss, of friendships that cross generations, and of learning how much the gifts you bring to it mean - no matter how small they may seem - is slated to hit Fox Nation today, and stars actors Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin.

Castles USA



Follow Judge Jeanine Pirro as she dives into the rich history of the most beautiful castles in the United States. Here's what viewers can expect to virtually visit, starting September 4th:

Castello di Amorosa

Built for fourth-generation winemaker, Dario Sattui, it is the only authentically styled 13th-century Tuscan castle winery in America. Today, the medieval-style castle is one of the most popular wineries in Napa Valley.



Olana State Historic Site

Designed by painter Frederic Church, this ornate villa in Hudson, N.Y., is known as the artist's living masterpiece. Today, Olana is a National Historic Landmark with a surrounding 250-acre landscape that visitors can enjoy daily.



Reid Castle

Located on the campus of Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y., this renaissance revival structure was completed in 1892 as a private home for diplomat and owner of the New York Herald Tribune, Whitelaw Reid.



Cairnwood Estate

Built by Industrialist John Pitcairn in 1895, the architecture of this Gilded Age gem blends inspiration from the French Renaissance with classical Greek and Roman influences.



