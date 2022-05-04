Expand / Collapse search
Fox Nation
Published

Sharon Osbourne is coming to Fox Nation with new documentary series

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back' is set to premiere this September

By Shaye Galletta | Fox News
Sharon Osbourne recalls getting death threats, blacklisted after firing on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

Sharon Osbourne recalls getting death threats, blacklisted after firing on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

Sharon Osbourne on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’

Fox Nation will premiere a documentary series about television personality Sharon Osbourne in September, entitled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. The four-part docuseries will detail her experiences in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said during the announcement, "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television’s first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

SHARON OSBOURNE TELLS PIERS MORGAN SHE CRIED FOR 'THREE MONTHS' AFTER FIRING LED TO 'HORRIFIC' DEATH THREATS

"Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families." Osbourne said.

'The Talk' goes on hiatus after Sharon Osbourne defends Piers Morgan Video

The documentary will also include insight and personal stories from her husband, music legend Ozzy Osbourne along with their children, Jack and Kelly.

Additionally, the docuseries will feature interviews with many of those who witnessed the controversy that ended her time at CBS’s The Talk, including Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan, host of TalkTV’s (News UK) Uncensored, which also streams on Fox Nation.

Shaye Galletta is a digital production assistant with Fox News.