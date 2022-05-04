Sharon Osbourne is coming to Fox Nation with new documentary series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation will premiere a documentary series about television personality Sharon Osbourne in September, entitled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. The four-part docuseries will detail her experiences in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said during the announcement, "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television’s first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."



"Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families." Osbourne said.

The documentary will also include insight and personal stories from her husband, music legend Ozzy Osbourne along with their children, Jack and Kelly.

Additionally, the docuseries will feature interviews with many of those who witnessed the controversy that ended her time at CBS’s The Talk, including Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan, host of TalkTV’s (News UK) Uncensored, which also streams on Fox Nation.



