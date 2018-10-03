Steve Doocy currently serves as co-host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) alongside Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt. Based in New York, he joined the network in 1996.Read More

Every weekday morning, Doocy provides viewers with the latest news, political and entertainment headlines and engages in a variety of topical discussions with his co-hosts. Throughout his tenure at FNC, he has contributed to coverage of every presidential election since 1996. He has also conducted interviews with a variety of newsmakers and celebrities, including former President George W. Bush, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, then Senator Hillary Clinton, then Vice President Dick Cheney, actress Jessica Alba, actor Rob Lowe and model and actress Brooklyn Decker.

Before joining FNC, Doocy was co-anchor of WCBS-TV's (CBS 2) Early Morning Newscast, hosted Wake Up America on NBC's America's Talking and anchored FOX's children's newsmagazine, Not Just News. He also hosted NBC's nationally syndicated program House Party from 1989 to 1990. He began his career as a feature reporter for WRC-TV (NBC 4) in Washington, DC.

Throughout his career, Doocy has received 11 local EMMY Awards for feature coverage, as well as the Associated Press' Feature Reporter of the Year Award. He is the author of "Tales From the Dad Side: Misadventures in Fatherhood" and The New York Times bestseller "The Mr. and Mrs. Happy Handbook." Doocy received his B.A. in journalism from the University of Kansas.