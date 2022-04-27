Sharon Osbourne tells Piers Morgan she cried for 'three months' after firing led to 'horrific' death threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne opened up about the impact of cancel culture and the subsequent threats she faced following her departure from "The Talk" in the second episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored,."

Osbourne left the long-running daytime talk show in April 2021 after an intense discussion about race prompted an internal investigation and a hiatus from the air.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that my career, after 50 years, would have ended that way," Osbourne told Morgan in the new episode.

Osbourne's exit took place a few weeks after she expressed support for Morgan, whom she called "her very good friend" after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey .

SHARON OSBOURNE SAID FIRING LED TO DEATH THREATS, BLACKLISTING

On the March 2021 episode of "The Talk," the co-hosts talked about Morgan's previous statements about Markle, which many deemed racist. Osbourne clarified during the interview, however, that she did not agree with Morgan's opinions, but pressed co-host Sheryl Underwood to "educate" her about the racist undertones of his criticism of Markle. The former reality star would later claim that executives set her up for the conversation.

After her departure, Osbourne said she was blacklisted and received death threats from critics after she publicly endorsed Morgan’s right to free speech.

"I must have cried for three months, never stopped crying," she revealed. "Some of the comments that were coming through on my social media were so horrific, about cutting my throat, my husband's, even the dogs…and I just thought this is just insanity."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Osbourne previously said that she stayed at home to avoid conflicts with the public. Today, Osbourne is on a crusade to speak out against the cancel culture mentality that she says destroyed the career she spent five decades building.

"Did I want my legacy for my family to be, ‘Oh well your Nana was on television but everybody said she was racist, so she never went on television again?’ And that kind of egged me up," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Nation subscribers can stream the full episode of ‘ Piers Morgan Uncensored ’ featuring Sharon Osbourne starting today, April 27. Morgan says his new Fox Nation show is part of a mission to eliminate cancel culture and spotlight some of its most prominent victims.



Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.