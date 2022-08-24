Who is Joe Rogan? Fox Nation explores his rise to success as most listened to podcast host

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan is undoubtedly one of the most influential voices in media today, transcending industry norms through his podcast that has been heard by over 100 million people.



But with great power comes great scrutiny, as Rogan has been a figure of controversy on more than one occasion throughout his tenure as the host of the #1 podcast in the world, "The Joe Rogan Experience," with persistent calls to get him de-platformed from Spotify earlier this year.



Several media outlets have attempted to peg him as this or that, commenting on his illusive politics and overall enigmatic viewpoints. But the allure surrounding Rogan only adds to his fame, and leaves fans of his wanting to know more.

Now, in "Who is Joe Rogan?," available to stream exclusively on Fox Nation, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explains how the former comedian, actor and fight commentator became one of America's most scrutinized personalities in modern history.



The brand new special dives into Rogan's rise to fame as Kilmeade shares how the influence of "The Joe Rogan Experience" goes beyond his audience.



"His shows have fostered public debate on COVID policies, affected prices on the stock market, and at a time when the public is suspicious of mass media, Rogan's straightforward approach and willingness to listen to all sides has made him one of the notable and trusted voices out there," said Kilmeade in the special.



The Fox Nation episode takes viewers back to the beginning of Rogan's life, shedding light on the podcaster's early years - from documenting his tumultuous relationship with his father to Rogan's motivation for dropping out of college.

Kilmeade further covers Rogan's involvement in martial arts, his rise in stand-up comedy, and his eventual landing in the world of UFC.



From there, it's been an upward path to unmatched stardom.