Mamdani avoids question on Ken Griffin, admits no response after trying to walk back attack on the billionaire

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Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Tuesday he hasn't heard back from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin after he attempted to walk back attacks he leveled against the billionaire.

Mamdani went viral last month when he posted a video standing outside Griffin's Manhattan penthouse to tout a new "pied-à-terre tax" on wealthy property owners who spend only part-time living in the Big Apple. Griffin responded to the video, calling it "creepy and weird," and others panned the mayor's antagonizing stunt. Mamdani's office has since attempted to reach out to Griffin to try to mend their squabble.

Mamdani was asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins whether he had heard back from Griffin, a question he initially attempted to wiggle out of answering.

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"We've reached out to make it clear that I'm willing to meet with any and all business leaders across the city," Mamdani said. "I think that's important because, as the mayor of this city, I'm looking to ensure that I meet with anyone who's a part of this city's, not just economy, but also our future."

"And what we've seen, whether it be Ken Griffin, whether it be [JPMorgan Chase CEO] Jamie Diamond, whether it be [Goldman Sachs CEO] David Solomon, so many other business leaders across the city, is people who are creating jobs in the city and even at their level of employment, whose workforce still face the pressures and the affordability crisis," he continued.

Mamdani noted that even when someone makes six figures in the Big Apple, they're "still going to blink" if $20,000 goes toward childcare for one child in the city.

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"We are looking forward to partrnering with anyone and anyone to deliver on a vision that will take care of everyone across these five boroughs," he said.

"So have you heard back from him, or you have not?" Collins then asked.

"Not as [of] yet," Mamdani responded with a grin. "But I amn going to continue to have these meetings to make it clear what our vision actually is for the city."

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In the video released on Tax Day, Mamdani told his supporters he was keeping his campaign promise of "taxing the rich," insisting the new tax would bring "at least $500 million" into the city and singling out Griffin's $238 million property, accusing him and other billionaires of abusing the system.

Griffin slammed Mamdani, arguing the mayor's hostility towards job creators will encourage them to invest in more business-friendly cities like Miami.

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"Mamdani has made it very clear—New York does not welcome success," Griffin said earlier this month.