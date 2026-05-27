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Steven Spielberg tells Michelle Obama alien life must exist

'Mathematically and scientifically impossible' for it not to, director says

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Steven Spielberg tells Michelle Obama aliens may already be ‘here now’ while discussing new UFO movie Video

Steven Spielberg tells Michelle Obama aliens may already be ‘here now’ while discussing new UFO movie

Steven Spielberg said he believes it is "mathematically and scientifically impossible" that alien life does not exist beyond Earth while promoting his upcoming UFO thriller "Disclosure Day."

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Steven Spielberg told Michelle Obama on Wednesday that he believes life exists beyond Earth while discussing his upcoming UFO thriller "Disclosure Day," which examines whether aliens are already here.

"Barack was right when he said that he believes there is life out there," Spielberg said on Obama's podcast, "IMO."

"I think it’s mathematically and scientifically impossible that there isn’t life out there," the filmmaker added.

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Steven Spielberg smiling while walking into the Golden Globes event.

Steven Spielberg joined Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on their "IMO" podcast to discuss his upcoming UFO film "Disclosure Day" and his belief that life exists beyond Earth. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Spielberg said the larger question behind "Disclosure Day" is not only whether life exists beyond Earth, but whether advanced civilizations have already reached Earth.

"The big question remains, have they ever come here?" Spielberg said. "Or the other question is, are they here now? And that’s the question that my movie tries to answer."

Spielberg said the film marks a return to a subject he first explored in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," his 1977 movie about humanity's first contact with an advanced civilization from beyond Earth.

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Stephen Spielberg standing at the Dolby Theatre during the 95th Academy Awards

Spielberg said his new movie explores what could happen if information about UFOs and possible alien contact were revealed to the public all at once. (Getty Images)

"I haven’t really visited that particular subject matter for close to 50 years," Spielberg said.

The filmmaker said "Disclosure Day" is less speculative than "Close Encounters," pointing to his interest in real-life UFO reports and the modern government term UAP, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.

"There’s a lot of ‘Close Encounters’ that I made up," Spielberg said. "But there’s a lot in ‘Disclosure Day’ that I don’t really feel I needed to make up."

Spielberg said his curiosity intensified after reports involving Navy pilots and footage captured on infrared systems.

"It was a story about what Navy pilots had photographed on their FLIR systems, their infrared systems, their forward-facing infrared systems of a UFO, now called a UAP," Spielberg said.

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Helicopters followed orbs at military facility

The "Close Encounters" director said real-life reports involving Navy pilots and unexplained aerial phenomena helped fuel his return to the UFO genre. (Guvendemir/Getty Images)

The director said he still prefers the older term.

"I kind of like Unidentified Flying Objects," Spielberg said. "I know I like UFO better than [UAP]."

Spielberg said the film imagines what would happen if the public learned everything at once.

"Our movie is about what would happen if all this information was disclosed all at the same time," Spielberg said. "How would that affect everything?"

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Director Steven Spielberg directed and produced the 1982 hit classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Director Steven Spielberg directed and produced the 1982 hit classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." (Mark Sennet/Getty Images)

"The story really is about the attempt to stop any disclosure from ever taking place," Spielberg said. "And that’s why a lot of this film is a wild, wild, relentless chase."

When asked by the former first lady about his interest in life beyond Earth, Spielberg said the project grew out of curiosity.

"The truth is out there," Spielberg said. "And I think the truth is now here."

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"Disclosure Day" hits theaters June 12, 2026, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo. Reuters reported in April that Spielberg told CinemaCon the movie has "more truth than fiction" and was inspired by real-life UFO reports from 2017.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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