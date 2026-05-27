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DHS chief blasts Democrats for staging 'all for show' protest at Newark ICE detention facility on Memorial Day

Mullin says he allowed Sen Andy Kim access but accused Democrats of turning the visit into a spectacle

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Memorial Day should be about honoring those who served, DHS Secretary Mullin says Video

Memorial Day should be about honoring those who served, DHS Secretary Mullin says

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin argues that Memorial Day protests against I.C.E. show the left’s priorities on ‘Hannity.’

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin blasted anti-ICE protesters who targeted a Newark detention facility on Memorial Day, accusing Democrats of turning a holiday honoring fallen troops into a political stunt.

"It just shows where these extreme radical Democrats' priorities are when they choose Memorial Day, of all the days, to go out and protest the fact that we took criminals off the streets," Mullin said Tuesday on "Hannity."

"Their priorities lie more with protecting these criminals, which are the worst of the worst, than it is actually, I would say, celebrating the sacrifice that men and women across this nation have paid for the freedoms that they have to go out there and practice their First Amendment rights."

Mullin pressed on the issue, asking why protesters chose to cause a dust-up on Memorial Day.

MARKWAYNE MULLIN GOES OFF ON DEMS’ 'GARBAGE' MEMORIAL DAY ‘POLITICAL STUNT’ AT ICE FACILITY

Markwayne Mullin speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of Homeland Security, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

During the interview, Mullin said he personally spoke with New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim after Kim relayed claims that detainees inside the facility had launched hunger strikes — allegations Mullin said were false.

According to Mullin, DHS ultimately allowed Kim access to the facility but set limits on how the visit could unfold.

"We ended up allowing him to have access to it," he said.

FOX NEWS GOES INSIDE NEW JERSEY ICE FACILITY STORMED BY DEMOCRATS

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., stand outside Newark, New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention center during a protest.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., stand outside Newark, New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention center during a protest May 25. (Governor Mikie Sherrill)

"We said, ‘You can’t go in there with your staff and film and cause a big show.’"

Mullin said other Democratic officials, including New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, amplified the confrontation outside the facility, turning the situation into a political spectacle.

"It's like it was all for show," Mullin said.

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Fahey calls out ‘performative’ protest outside New Jersey ICE facility Video

"And at the same time, they're trying to tell me they were trying to de-escalate the situation when you had Antifa flags flying out there."

Mullin also accused local law enforcement of failing to respond as protesters allegedly blocked roads and attempted to push through security barriers outside the facility.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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