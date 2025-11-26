UFO documentary pulls back curtain on ‘psychological operation’ after decades of government cover-up: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The decades-long mystery surrounding strange, unknown objects spotted throughout the skies has long remained under classification and shielded from the American public.

However, the shroud of secrecy is being removed in a new documentary, "The Age of Disclosure."

"For a very long time, the public, Congress and even the president have been kept out of the loop on this subject," director Dan Farah told Fox News’ Bret Baier. "In the last few years, senior members of Congress, senior members of the administration — thanks to whistleblowers — have found out what's been going on, and they are now in pursuit of the truth for themselves and for the American people."

Filmed over the course of three years, the documentary includes interviews with 34 senior members of the U.S. government, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio , to pull back the curtain on an alleged "80-year global cover-up" of non-human intelligence potentially existing on other planets.

"Every single person I interviewed made it very clear that it was no longer a question of whether this was a real situation," Farah said. "It's a very real situation."

Farah added that the interviewees featured in the film each had "direct knowledge of this issue," while insisting each individual has "extreme credibility."

In the film’s trailer, Rubio can be heard revealing details about unknown objects spotted over sensitive military areas.

"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it's not ours," Rubio said.

The film comes at a time when public discourse regarding the existence of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena – or UAPs – have reached the highest levels of government, with discussions surrounding the classification of information often making its way to the floor of Congress.

Farah's film says the U.S. government is involved in a "high-stakes, secret Cold War race with adversarial nations like China and Russia" to investigate objects that have not originated from humans.

"What really stood out to me about ‘Age of Disclosure’ is the large number of military and intelligence officials who are going on the record saying that not only do aliens or UFOs exist, but that we have a very active program of retrieving this technology and attempting to reverse-engineer it," Kent Heckenlively, author of "Catastrophic Disclosure," told Fox News Digital.

The information is corroborated by high-level officials featured within the documentary, with Jay Stratton, a former Defense Intelligence Agency official and director of the government’s UAP Task Force, revealing just how high the stakes are in this otherworldly race.

"The first country that cracks the code on this technology will be the leader for years to come," Stratton said in the film’s trailer.

For a topic that has notoriously been shielded from the public’s eye, Heckenlively applauded the film’s effort to hold the government accountable when it comes to transparency about UAP discoveries.

"I think that any rational person who watches this movie has to come to one of two conclusions," Heckenlively said. "Either this is a complete and total psychological operation by the government on the current population, or there has been a tremendous psychological operation against the public in the past. At some point in history, the government has been lying to us. The question is, is that just in the past, or is that now?"

Farah echoed the same sentiment, telling Baier that members of Congress and the Trump administration are working to break through decades of government officials refusing to release information to the public.

"Now we have leaders in Congress and in the administration that are trying to get to the bottom of it, and there are people in this film who are respected in their fields who say they have seen these craft and have seen the recovered non-human bodies," Farah said.

Farah did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In light of the new revelations staring down the American public, Heckenlively remains hopeful that the information will be received not with panic, but with curiosity.

"I think that the human race would do a lot of growing up if we found out we lived in a very crowded neighborhood," he said. "We would be curious, we'd want to fit in. I think we would up our game if we knew that there were species out there that didn't have some of the negatives associated with the human race."

"My suspicion is that if these aliens do exist, they've gone through a lot of the same growing pains that we have, and they may not want to share that. So there may be some advantage to keeping themselves mysterious to our greater world. I'm somewhat suspect of why these aliens have not revealed themselves, but I'm open to the possibility that there may be a good explanation."

"The Age of Disclosure" is playing in select theaters in New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, and is also available worldwide to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

