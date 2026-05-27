Gold Star widow says 'blessings are infinite' after strangers flood husband's Arlington grave

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A Gold Star widow’s simple Memorial Day request sparked an outpouring of support after strangers — including top Trump officials — visited her husband’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery when she could not make the trip herself.

Sharrell Anne Shaw told FOX 5 DC that she has made the trip from Arkansas to Arlington’s Section 60 nearly every Memorial Day to honor her late husband, Army Staff Sgt. Alan Shaw, who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

Unable to travel this year, Shaw posted on X asking whether someone visiting Arlington could stop by her husband's grave and send her a photo.

To her surprise, many strangers answered the call.

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"It's hard not being able to go," Shaw said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"But knowing now that there's so many people who, when they're in Section 60, they'll stop by and say, 'Hi' … it brings a level of peace that I didn't have before this happened."

Among those who stopped to pay their respects were War Secretary Pete Hegseth and outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, both veterans themselves.

Gabbard, who served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq, posted a photo of herself at the flower-adorned gravesite on X.

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"It was an honor to visit your husband's grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects," Gabbard wrote.

"It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind."

Shaw said she never imagined her simple post would spark such an overwhelming outpouring of support from so many strangers.

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"The blessings that have come from that single post are infinite," she said. "Just knowing that, no matter what, Americans can still come together and remember not just one of our fallen but all of our fallen."

"So often, in the days of social media, everything seems negative. There's always fighting and hatefulness, but I was reminded on Memorial Day that this country truly is full of love, not just for our fellow Americans but for ones we've never even known, and it was a beautiful thing to watch," Shaw said.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.