Sara Carter reveals tense CIA meeting where Brennan probed her on Trump, Michael Flynn

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Journalist Sara Carter is shedding new light on a private 2016 meeting at CIA headquarters, where she said then-CIA Director John Brennan questioned her about President Donald Trump and Michael Flynn.

Speaking on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, Carter described her tense sit-down with Brennan in 2016 and what she said it told her about the future.

"This was interesting. He asked me, 'How do you feel about President-elect Trump and Michael Flynn?'" Carter said of her 45-minute interview with Brennan in December 2016.

"I said to him, 'How do you want me to feel about President-elect Trump and Michael Flynn?' And it just ended right there," she said, noting that while the interview continued, the "chitchat" was over.

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In 2016, the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation, code-named "Crossfire Hurricane," into alleged Russian election interference and links to Trump campaign associates, including Flynn. Brennan was the Obama administration's CIA director at the time.

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Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and incoming national security advisor, became a subject of the investigation after he spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on a wiretapped phone line monitored by U.S. intelligence about sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama.

Flynn's name was hidden in intelligence transcripts of those calls, but declassified documents showed Brennan later requested that Flynn's identity be revealed. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 after admitting he lied to the FBI about discussions involving sanctions. Trump pardoned Flynn in 2020.

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Carter said she felt Brennan was trying to gauge her political loyalty during the 2016 interview.

"I think he realized at that moment that I wasn't going to be played," Carter said.

Carter now serves as the Trump administration's director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, also known as the "drug czar." In a statement after being confirmed, Carter vowed to fight against narco-terrorists.

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"This is a turning point for our nation. President Trump is putting the American people first. Under his leadership, we will reassert our fundamental right to live healthy lives," Carter said.

"We will hold accountable the narco-terrorists who infringe upon this right, participating in the deliberate poisoning of tens of thousands of Americans each year. They will no longer kill our families, friends, neighbors and even children with impunity."