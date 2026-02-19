Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump calls Obama's alien comments a 'big mistake' after alleging classified information podcast revelation

President accuses former president of revealing classified information after Obama said extraterrestrials 'are real' on podcast

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
‘Seen and Unseen’: Obama comes clean on aliens Video

‘Seen and Unseen’: Obama comes clean on aliens

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discusses former President Barack Obama addressing whether aliens are real, shares a flashback of his interview with the late Robert Duvall and more on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One that former President Barack Obama revealed classified information by suggesting aliens are real, calling the remarks a "big mistake" and accusing Obama of disclosing secrets about possible non-human visitors to Earth.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump about Obama’s claim during a gaggle aboard Air Force One, pressing the current sitting president on whether he has seen evidence of non-human visitors on Earth.

"He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that," Trump said. "I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you, he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that – he made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information."

Former President Barack Obama appeared on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast Saturday, where he was asked point-blank whether aliens are real.

JD VANCE SAYS UFOS, ALIENS COULD BE ‘SPIRITUAL FORCES’ AS VP VOWS TO ‘GET TO THE BOTTOM’ OF MYSTERY IN SKIES

Obama speaking at campaign event in 2024

Former President Barack Obama's presidential center in Chicago is facing mounting scrutiny over a speech inscription on the building that has left viewers confused.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

"They’re real, but I haven’t seen them," Obama said.

The 44th president also dismissed the idea that extraterrestrials are being held at Nevada’s Area 51, saying there is no secret underground facility "unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

After his comments sparked buzz online, Obama sought to clarify his remarks on Instagram.

TULSI GABBARD TELLS PODCASTER ALIENS MAY BE REAL: 'WE'RE CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THE TRUTH'

Trump listens in a meeting in January 2026

President Donald Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace will move forward without Vatican participation. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

"I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify," he wrote. "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

Cohen also asked what Obama’s first question was after taking office, prompting another alien reference.

"Uh, where are the aliens?" Obama joked.

PILOT REPORTS UFO HOVERING BESIDE JET, LEAVING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL STUNNED: 'GOOD LUCK WITH THE ALIENS'

A UFO is circled in red in a black and white surveillance image

Enigma has received more than 9,000 witness sightings of mysterious objects within 10 miles of United States’ shorelines since August 2025, according to the company’s website. (iStock)

Saturday’s appearance was not the first time Obama addressed the topic. During a 2021 interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," he said that after entering office, he looked into whether aliens were being studied in a secret lab and was told they were not.

Still, Obama noted that officials are investigating aircraft exhibiting unusual flight patterns.

"There is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are," he said. "We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

UFO DOCUMENTARY PULLS BACK CURTAIN ON ‘PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION’ AFTER DECADES OF GOVERNMENT COVER-UP: EXPERT

Doocy later asked President Joe Biden about Obama’s remarks, referencing unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

"What do you think that it is?" Doocy asked.

"I would ask (Obama) again," Biden responded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Interest in UAPs has intensified in recent years, drawing attention from federal lawmakers and defense officials. Congress passed the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act in 2023, and the Department of Defense established the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office to further examine such incidents.

Fox News Digital’s Mike Sinkewicz contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue