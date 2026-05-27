Fort Worth principal pick faces backlash, investigation over social media posts defending Sharia law

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A newly appointed Texas high school principal is facing backlash and a district investigation after her alleged past social media posts defending Sharia law and supporting progressive causes resurfaced online.

Shayma Alzubi, currently identified as an assistant principal for ninth grade at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, was selected by Fort Worth ISD as the next principal of Western Hills High School and announced the news in a recent Facebook post that now appears to have been deleted.

Alzubi’s appointment faced criticism online after screenshots from her past social media posts surfaced.

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A Jan. 23 post shared by Alzubi appeared to defend Sharia law by comparing it to other religious ethics and standards like "biblical principles."

An August 2021 repost from FWISD 4 ALL demanded people vote for mask mandates at a 2021 Fort Worth ISD school board meeting, as well as a photo of Alzubi and another person with "BLACK LIVES MATTER" banner text.

Another photo featured banner text that read, "I am #WithDreamers I SUPPORT DACA," which refers to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, as well as an image of Alzubi accompanied by text that states, "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine."

In a Tuesday post on X, State Board of Education member Julie Pickren called for an investigation into Alzubi, writing, "I am calling on @teainfo to do an investigation into Shayma Alzubi for violations of Texas Code of Ethics for Administrators. Furthermore, I am asking for an investigation into Dept. Commissioner of School Governance Steve Lechelop who oversees the Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers."

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In a Tuesday update on X replying to her initial post, Pickren shared a statement she said came from the Fort Worth ISD suggesting that Alzubi could be reassigned pending an investigation.

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Brandon Hall, a member of the State Board of Education, told The Dallas Express, "I am very concerned to see the extreme content that was apparently posted on social media by Shayma Alzubi," and in a Tuesday post on X wrote, "As a State Board of Education member representing FWISD, you better believe I am on top of this situation. Stay posted."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Fort Worth ISD said, "Yesterday, May 26th, Fort Worth ISD was made aware of multiple social media posts from the past by a finalist for a principal position in the district. After review, it was determined that the posts may not align with the district’s social media policy and expectations for staff. Therefore, the candidate will be reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation. As such, the district will not comment further on an open investigation."

"Fort Worth ISD is in full compliance with state law and per statute TEC 28.0022, FWISD administration ensures that all issues of public policy or social affairs be explored objectively and in a manner free from political bias," the statement continued. "Our district leaders, educators and staff will not inject personal political perspectives into classrooms. Fort Worth ISD serves a wide array of families and students that are civically engaged and maintain a variety of perspectives. As a taxpayer funded entity, we will remain focused on our mission of providing a high quality education for all students."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Alzubi and Pickren for comment but did not immediately receive responses.