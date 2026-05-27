Joe Scarborough goes off on 'horrible' DNC chair, 'crazy' Democratic Party in scathing on-air critique

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MS NOW host Joe Scarborough criticized Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin on Wednesday, calling Martin "horrible" at his job and the Democratic Party "crazy."

"First of all, let’s just talk about how bad of a DNC chair Ken Martin is, and let’s just talk about how crazy the Democratic Party is that in times that should be, like they should be striking up the old ‘FDR happy days are here again,’ but they’ve got a 20% approval rating, and they’re getting completely blown away in fundraising, completely blown away," Scarborough said during "Morning Joe."

Scarborough and the "Morning Joe" panel discussed the election results in Texas. President Donald Trump's pick in the state's Senate contest, Ken Paxton, was victorious over John Cornyn and will face Democrat James Talarico in November's election.

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: KEN MARTIN'S TENURE SO FAR AT DNC RIPPED

"Why can Ken Martin — is there instead of — well, first of all, Ben Wikler at the beginning, or anybody else, force Rahm Emanuel to go back in, because Rahm wins. And I know a lot of Democrats hate that. I know they hate doing the smart thing," Scarborough added. "But my God, he is so horrible at his job."

He said that Martin was likely a great person, but repeated that he was "horrible" at his job.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Martin has faced criticism over the last few weeks over his handling of the 2024 DNC autopsy, about what went wrong for Democrats in the election.

DEMOCRATS RELEASE 2024 ELECTION AUTOPSY THAT CHAIR SAYS 'DOES NOT MEET MY STANDARDS'

Several have called for his resignation following the release of the autopsy after he refused to release it for months.

Many Democrats criticized the report over the zero mentions of Gaza.

"I think it's pretty unbelievable that Gaza would not be mentioned once in the autopsy report," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., told reporters Thursday.

"I think it was very clearly a major dynamic and a major thread that was happening in 2024, regardless of how one feels about that issue, the fact that it's not even addressed, I think, is a major oversight, and I think that for young people it was a huge part of the environment," she said. "I can tell you for myself, as a candidate during that cycle, there's no way that it was an ignorable issue or totally immaterial. So, I think that you know it's a real disservice to not speak to that or include or assess that."

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Rep. Mark Veasey, D-Texas, went as far as calling for Martin to resign .

"There doesn’t seem to be a plan to turn things around and the clock is ticking," he told Semafor , adding, "November is literally around the corner … I believe it’s time for him to move on."

Democratic strategist Steve Schale called the report release "an unmitigated s---show," according to NBC , adding "there’s just no confidence in the competence in the DNC."

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Martin himself admitted the report was inadequate.

"I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards," he wrote Thursday , saying he could not "in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it."

Fox News' Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.