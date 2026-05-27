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Jill Biden says she thought Joe was having a stroke during his disastrous 2024 debate performance

The former first lady claimed in a CBS interview she was 'frightened' and had never seen Joe like that before or since

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Jill Biden says she thought Biden had a stroke during disastrous 2024 debate performance Video

Jill Biden says she thought Biden had a stroke during disastrous 2024 debate performance

Former First Lady Jill Biden revealed in a CBS Sunday Morning interview that she was frightened by how poorly then-President Joe Biden performed during the 2024 presidential debate.

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Former first lady Jill Biden spoke in an interview clip released Wednesday about former President Joe Biden’s infamous debate performance in 2024, saying she thought he was having a stroke on stage.

One of the most decisive moments of the 2024 election was Biden's disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump. Biden stammered, had long periods of silence and intense, confused facial expressions, to the point some of his most vocal supporters broke ranks and demanded he relinquish the nomination.

"Were you horrified as you saw it unfold?" Jill Biden was asked by a CBS host.

NEW BOOK REVEALS WHAT TOP EX-BIDEN AIDE WAS THINKING DURING DISASTROUS DEBATE

Jill Biden speaks at event

Former US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed that she thought then-President had had a stroke during his 2024 debate with then-candidate Donald Trump. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

"I wasn't horrified, I was frightened," Jill replied. "Because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since."

The former first lady insisted again that even as Biden has gotten older, she has never seen him in a similar state.

"What happened?" the interviewer asked, wondering what was wrong with Joe Biden that one particular night.

EX-BIDEN CAMPAIGN STAFFER SLAMS FORMER PRESIDENT'S TEAM FOR KNOWING HE WAS 'NOT CAPABLE,' FEELS 'LIED TO'

Former President Joe Biden speaking during a presidential debate

Former President Joe Biden's performance at the presidential debate against Donald Trump in 2024 sparked widespread criticism of his mental acuity. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"I don't know what happened," Jill replied. "I mean, when I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he's having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death."

But the night of the debate, the former first lady appeared to be putting on a very different face for the camera. She had cheerfully greeted her husband on stage at the debate's after-party in front of a live audience, giving praise with such a low bar that it itself became a news story.

"Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!" Jill Biden cheered to a smiling Joe Biden on-stage.

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First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden standing outside the White House

Former first lady Jill Biden has come under scrutiny by some critics who argue she helped cover for former President Joe Biden's purported decline. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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"And let me ask the crowd. "What did Trump do?" the first lady continued, turning to the audience before shouting along with them, "Lie!"

Numerous commentators skewered this moment, saying that Jill had praised the then-President of the United States as if she were praising a small child.

Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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