TPUSA reporter says family charged with assaulting her is now trying to silence her with restraining orders

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TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez says the family charged after an altercation with her at an anti-ICE protest has now filed restraining orders against her and is attempting to stop her from discussing them publicly on social media.

In a new video posted Tuesday, Hernandez gave an update to the case, after a federal grand jury indicted Minnesota family Christopher, Deyanna and Paige Ostroushko last month in connection with the April 11 incident outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minnesota.

Hernandez was there covering an anti-ICE protest when she said the crowd turned hostile after learning she was affiliated with Turning Point USA and that the Ostroushkos assaulted her as she attempted to leave the area.

Chris Ostroushko, his wife DeYanna and daughter Paige have all pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hernandez said each family member also filed separate restraining orders against her, which she characterized as full of "lies" portraying her as the aggressor, including describing her as 5'9" tall when she says she is actually 5'4".

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Hernandez claimed the restraining orders are an attempt to prevent her from speaking publicly about the family or reporting in Minnesota in the future.

"All three of them have basically been alleging that I started a harassment and doxing campaign against them, and that I am continuing to engage in this behavior by reporting on them," she said. "And what these restraining orders are essentially trying to do is get me to stop being able to post about anything or quite frankly step foot in Minnesota."

She added, "Now, on top of Chris stating that I am waging this war against the family, he also is requesting that the court straight-up bans me and any of my family members from entering an entire county in Minnesota where he lives. He also wants me to be prohibited from the Whipple ICE Facility."

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Hernandez also said Paige Ostroushko’s petition accused her of backhanding Paige twice and punching her in the face.

"None of that happened. That's actually what she did to me. And it's all on camera," Hernandez said.

Hernandez further claimed Chris Ostroushko’s petition falsely accused her of publishing the family’s private information online.

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"Not once have I posted this family's private home address, phone numbers, and since the beginning of this case, I have continued to have the mindset, and still do, that I want to see the justice system play out," she said.

"It's why I filed a civil suit," she continued. "It's why I was extremely happy and grateful when the DOJ stepped in and brought this forward in front of a federal grand jury, who did find probable cause for those charges."

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Hernandez also said police officers have visited her home multiple times to serve the restraining orders.

"Chris and DeYanna were already granted theirs and now I have to go fight in court and prove that what they are alleging in here is false, which should be very easy because there is not one tweet in existence of me doxing them or even calling for other people to go and hurt these people in any way, shape, or form," she said. "But that is the level of delusion that we are dealing with here."

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Attorney James Cook, who represents the Ostroushko family, told Fox News Digital that he cannot provide comment on the content of Hernandez's video because there is pending litigation.

During a previous court hearing, an attorney for the Ostroushkos told the court they planned to seek a gag order on Hernandez, according to FOX 9.

Before the federal indictment, Chris Ostroushko defended his family’s actions in a podcast interview, saying, "We are absolutely not violent people."