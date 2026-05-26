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Democrat Elections

Abdul El-Sayed says rallying with Hasan Piker doesn't mean he endorses 'America deserved 9/11' remark

Piker's past remarks include defending Hamas and comments about the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

By Levi D'Amato Fox News
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Controversial Democrat Senate candidate grilled on call to abolish ICE, Piker association Video

Controversial Democrat Senate candidate grilled on call to abolish ICE, Piker association

Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed criticizes the Iran war, ICE operations and more on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

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Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed defended his decision to hold college campus rallies with progressive political commentator Hasan Piker in an interview Tuesday on "The Will Cain Show."

El-Sayed, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s Senate seat in 2026, argued that he shares Piker’s broader economic and anti-war views, while distancing himself from the streamer’s most controversial remarks.

"My vision is one where every American can afford their basic dignities and a good life," El-Sayed said. "My vision is one where you get healthcare when you need it. My vision is one where our government is not wasting your taxpayer dollars dropping bombs on other people’s kids."

Host Will Cain pressed El-Sayed repeatedly over his appearances with Piker, citing the online commentator’s past statement that "America deserved 9/11." Piker has also made controversial comments in the past about Hamas and the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

MICHIGAN DEMOCRAT DEFENDS APPEARING WITH HASAN PIKER, DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM PODCASTER'S CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS

Streamer Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed taking a selfie with young fans at University of Michigan

Controversial streamer Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, take a selfie with young fans after a campaign event at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on April 7, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

El-Sayed rejected the suggestion that appearing alongside Piker meant he endorsed all the commentator’s views.

"Because he said something one time, you think I automatically believe that," El-Sayed said, accusing Cain of playing a "gotcha game."

"This is why people hate the media," he added.

MICHIGAN SENATE RACE: EL-SAYED’S TIES TO EXTREMIST FUEL ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS AMONG JEWISH VOTERS

Abdul El-Sayed and Sen. Bernie Sanders

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed after speaking at Mumford High School on May 3, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

El-Sayed pushed back on Cain for interviewing President Donald Trump in the past, who he says is "weaponizing ICE against the idea of the rule of law itself." ICE, El-Sayed argued, operates as a paramilitary force directed by Trump and White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller.

"I think you have to ask yourself whether or not this system is actually making people any safer," El-Sayed said to Cain.

"I think you should ask the parents of [migrant crime victims' Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley that question," Cain retorted.

INTERNET ERUPTS OVER 'DISQUALIFYING' LEAKED AUDIO FROM DEMOCRAT IN KEY SENATE RACE DISCUSSING KHAMENEI'S DEATH

Abdul El-Sayed speaking

Abdul El- Sayed attends the Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) Christmas Party 2025 at the Bridge Center on December 16, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Another chief concern of El-Sayed’s is high gas prices related to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which, he says, we "never should have been fighting."

"I happened to pump my gas just on Memorial Day," he said. "The worst part of my day was having to pay $82.89."

Cain accused El-Sayed of "pivoting to talking points" on the Iran war and gas prices when asked tough questions.

People "need to understand where you are on deeper positions," he said. "I don’t think you’ve answered those directly today."

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"In the future, ask me questions about what I want to do for people in the state of Michigan," El-Sayed responded.

The Michigan Senate primary election will be held on August 4, 2026, when El-Sayed will be pitted against Democratic Reps. Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens.

Levi D'Amato is a digital production assistant with Fox News Digital.

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