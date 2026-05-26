Abdul El-Sayed says rallying with Hasan Piker doesn't mean he endorses 'America deserved 9/11' remark

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Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed defended his decision to hold college campus rallies with progressive political commentator Hasan Piker in an interview Tuesday on "The Will Cain Show."

El-Sayed, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s Senate seat in 2026, argued that he shares Piker’s broader economic and anti-war views, while distancing himself from the streamer’s most controversial remarks.

"My vision is one where every American can afford their basic dignities and a good life," El-Sayed said. "My vision is one where you get healthcare when you need it. My vision is one where our government is not wasting your taxpayer dollars dropping bombs on other people’s kids."

Host Will Cain pressed El-Sayed repeatedly over his appearances with Piker, citing the online commentator’s past statement that "America deserved 9/11." Piker has also made controversial comments in the past about Hamas and the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

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El-Sayed rejected the suggestion that appearing alongside Piker meant he endorsed all the commentator’s views.

"Because he said something one time, you think I automatically believe that," El-Sayed said, accusing Cain of playing a "gotcha game."

"This is why people hate the media," he added.

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El-Sayed pushed back on Cain for interviewing President Donald Trump in the past, who he says is "weaponizing ICE against the idea of the rule of law itself." ICE, El-Sayed argued, operates as a paramilitary force directed by Trump and White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller.

"I think you have to ask yourself whether or not this system is actually making people any safer," El-Sayed said to Cain.

"I think you should ask the parents of [migrant crime victims' Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley that question," Cain retorted.

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Another chief concern of El-Sayed’s is high gas prices related to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which, he says, we "never should have been fighting."

"I happened to pump my gas just on Memorial Day," he said. "The worst part of my day was having to pay $82.89."

Cain accused El-Sayed of "pivoting to talking points" on the Iran war and gas prices when asked tough questions.

People "need to understand where you are on deeper positions," he said. "I don’t think you’ve answered those directly today."

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"In the future, ask me questions about what I want to do for people in the state of Michigan," El-Sayed responded.

The Michigan Senate primary election will be held on August 4, 2026, when El-Sayed will be pitted against Democratic Reps. Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens.