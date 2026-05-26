Boston Public Library plans 19 Drag Queen Story Hours for young kids during Pride Month

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Boston Public Library branches will be hosting 19 drag queen story hour events for young children and their families throughout June as part of the library system’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month programming.

Most of the events are geared toward children ages five and under, according to the library’s website.

Drag performer "Ms. Patty" is scheduled to host 17 of the story hour events, listed for children 18 months to 5 years old. Another performer, "Rose Quartz," is also slated to read at one event for children in the same age range.

A third performer, "Just JP," will host a bilingual drag story hour for children and families that, according to the event description, aims to "raise awareness of gender diversity, promote self-acceptance, and build empathy through an enjoyable literary experience."

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The drag-themed story hours are among 46 Pride Month programs listed on the library’s website.

Other children's events on the library's schedule include "Pride Crafts for Kids" and a "Kids' Concert with The Grumpytime Club," whose music explores themes of "inclusivity, social justice, earth stewardship and LGBTQ youth/family pride."

Drag story hour events for minors have drawn controversy in recent years, with critics arguing the programs are inappropriate for children, while supporters say they promote literacy and inclusivity.

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Several Republican-led states, including Tennessee, Texas and Florida, have passed laws restricting certain drag performances in the presence of minors.

The Boston Public Library also promotes LGBTQ-related resources for children and teens on its website, the National Review reported, including a staff-created list of "Children's Books for Lesbian Visibility Week" and a gender identity and sexual orientation resource guide. The website also provides lists of local health providers for "LGBTQIA youth."

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The Boston Public Library did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The programming comes as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office has recently faced scrutiny over a separate LGBTQ-related taxpayer-funded initiative.

In April, LGBTQ advocacy group OUTnewcomers returned a $7,500 city grant tied to Boston’s Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement after controversy over a proposed wellness program for LGBT migrants that advertised benefits including yoga classes, massages and gym memberships.

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Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said the grant funding was intended to support mental health services and "were not designated for and may not be used for the voucher program referenced."