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Joy Behar announces brief hiatus from 'The View'

Liberal co-host taking time off show to perform play in Europe

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Joy Behar rebuked by co-hosts after claiming Jesus did not proclaim himself as the Messiah Video

Joy Behar rebuked by co-hosts after claiming Jesus did not proclaim himself as the Messiah

Amid a discussion about President Trump's feud with the Pope, "The View" host Joy Behar caught flak from her fellow co-hosts after she erroneously claimed that Jesus Christ did not declare himself to be the Messiah.

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Joy Behar announced on Tuesday that she would be taking a short hiatus from ABC's "The View," during the show's "Behind the Table" podcast.

The show's producer, Brian Teta, said during the podcast, "This is your last podcast for a little bit, because next week you're not going to be here."

Behar said the show had made her "bank" the weekend episodes, and told Teta that he should reveal why she wasn't going to be on the show during the week.

The liberal co-host revealed she is going to Europe to perform in her play in London and Paris.

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Joy Behar speaking on the set of The View.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar speaks during the ABC show on March 18, 2026. (ABC/TheView)

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"I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the tunnel to London after a week, and I'll be in London a second week doing my play, 'My First Ex-Husband,' at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End," Behar said. "We have Jackie Hoffman and I [playing] the two American women talking, then we have two British actresses. Doesn't that sound like fun?"

Teta went on to reveal a couple of fill-in hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, who filled in during co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin's maternity leave, and left-wing podcast host Kara Swisher.

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Ana Navarro, who normally co-hosts on Mondays and Fridays, will also fill in. Whoopi Goldberg, who typically takes Fridays off, is set to appear on the show on Fridays in Behar's absence as well.

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Behar does not co-host "The View" on Mondays.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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