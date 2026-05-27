Joy Behar announces brief hiatus from 'The View'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joy Behar announced on Tuesday that she would be taking a short hiatus from ABC's "The View," during the show's "Behind the Table" podcast.

The show's producer, Brian Teta, said during the podcast, "This is your last podcast for a little bit, because next week you're not going to be here."

Behar said the show had made her "bank" the weekend episodes, and told Teta that he should reveal why she wasn't going to be on the show during the week.

The liberal co-host revealed she is going to Europe to perform in her play in London and Paris.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST JOY BEHAR SAYS A CONSERVATIVE WOMAN COULD WIN THE PRESIDENCY 'FASTER THAN A LIBERAL'

'THE VIEW' HOSTS HAVE FIERCE CLASH OVER MIDDLE EAST, WHOOPI GOLDBERG COMPARES U.S. TO IRAN

"I fly to Paris this week, and then I go take the tunnel to London after a week, and I'll be in London a second week doing my play, 'My First Ex-Husband,' at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End," Behar said. "We have Jackie Hoffman and I [playing] the two American women talking, then we have two British actresses. Doesn't that sound like fun?"

Teta went on to reveal a couple of fill-in hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, who filled in during co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin's maternity leave, and left-wing podcast host Kara Swisher.

Ana Navarro, who normally co-hosts on Mondays and Fridays, will also fill in. Whoopi Goldberg, who typically takes Fridays off, is set to appear on the show on Fridays in Behar's absence as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar does not co-host "The View" on Mondays.