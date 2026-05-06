Obama dismisses UFO theories, says federal government is 'terrible' at keeping secrets

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Former President Barack Obama questioned claims of government-held secrets about aliens, arguing the federal government wouldn’t be able to maintain such a massive cover-up.

Speaking with host Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," Obama dismissed ongoing UFO speculation as "conspiracy theories."

"One of the things you learn as president is the government is terrible at keeping secrets," Obama said.

He noted that if the government had proof of alien life forms, he believes the information would have leaked long ago. "I promise you, some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend," he said.

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The exchange follows a viral moment from February 2026, when the former president was forced to walk back cryptic comments made on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast. "They're real, but I haven't seen them," Obama said at the time, sparking online speculation.

He later clarified those remarks on Instagram, writing: "Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we've been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

Despite his skepticism toward a cover-up, the former president has not ruled out extraterrestrial life. He told Colbert he wishes they were real and joked about serving as humanity’s representative.

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"First contact, I think I would be a good emissary for the planet," Obama said. "I’ve got some experience at statecraft and diplomacy. I’m friendly. So I actually think I could do a pretty good job."

In April, President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Phoenix that the first releases from a Pentagon UFO study would be coming "very soon." "I figured this was a good crowd because I know you people. You're really into that. I don't know if I am," Trump said.

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He said he has spoken with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth about the release, adding they found "many, very interesting documents." Trump wrote on Truth Social following Obama’s initial alien comments:

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."