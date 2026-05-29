TikToker fired from job after praying for Pam Bondi to suffer 'worst case of cancer anybody's ever seen'

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A TikToker has lost her job after posting a video that appeared to pray for former Attorney General Pam Bondi to suffer permanently from cancer, prompting outrage across social media.

In the video , the TikToker says, "Dear MAGA Lord Jesus, please let her end up with a hole in her throat that she has to push every time she speaks. Dear God, if there is a MAGA God, please let Pam Bondi's throat cancer be the worst case of cancer anybody's ever seen."

The TikTok, posted by @glitterandcrossbones, which is currently set to private, appeared to have been posted by Caitlyn Aguiar, who had worked as an assistant vice president for the Inbound Contact Center at Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union since January 2024, according to her LinkedIn page , which appears to have been taken down.

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Bondi, 60, who fired from the Department of Justice in early April, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and undergone treatment.

In the TikTok, Aguiar continued, "Please let her have to take on the suffering that she's unleashed upon the thousands, millions, dare I say, of Americans in this country. Dear MAGA Lord Jesus, please let her end up with a hole in her throat that she has to push every time she speaks. Please, dear MAGA Lord Jesus..."

She added, "Please let this be the karma that she so justly deserves, MAGA Lord Jesus. Amen."

In a screenshot of her Facebook profile, which now appears to be deleted, Aguiar identified herself as being employed at Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, as well as being from Massachusetts and a "digital creator."

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An X user from North Carolina replied to Aguiar’s TikTok, posted by Libs of TikTok, and wrote, "My opinion: I can say one thing for sure...if there was someone like this at my Credit Union (and I love my CU) and I walked in to do a transaction and this was the only employee there, I WOULD TELL HER TO HER FACE IN FRONT OF EVERYONE THERE WHAT A HORRIBLE, CRUEL, HATEFUL, EVIL, DEMONIC HUMAN SHE WAS and I'd turn around and walk out."

The user added, "I would NOT trust that person and would NOT let her touch anything of mine. Been on this earth too long to deal with mentally deranged people. Who knows what stupid crap she would do if she knew you were MAGA/Conservative/Republican. NOPE!"

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In a statement posted to its Facebook page Friday, Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union said, "Yesterday, we became aware of offensive comments posted on TikTok by an individual who was employed by Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union at the time of the post. This conduct is inconsistent with Jeanne D’Arc’s policies, Code of Ethics, and core values."

The company added, "Jeanne D’Arc does not support or condone this behavior, or any conduct by an employee that violates our policies, values, and commitment to those we serve. Although Jeanne D’Arc does not comment on personnel matters, we can confirm that the individual is no longer employed by Jeanne D’Arc."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union and attempted to reach Aguiar for comment.

Bondi was fired last month as Attorney General, reportedly due in part to her handling of the Epstein files.