Comedian Conan O'Brien fires back at Trump administration during Harvard commencement speech

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Comedian Conan O'Brien made several jokes against President Donald Trump and his administration during a commencement speech at Harvard University on Thursday.

During his speech, O’Brien joked that he would be suing Harvard for several issues including his "less-than-spectacular undergraduate sex life" and the "cast-iron bunk bed" in his dorm room.

"I’m confident that my claims will have more merit than those filed by the President of the United States," O'Brien remarked to several cheers from the audience.

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This was in reference to the Trump administration's lawsuits against the Ivy League school for its alleged failure to protect Jewish students from antisemitism and discrimination based on race in admissions.

O'Brien continued to mock Trump over his attempts to block Harvard University's use of international visas for students out of national security concerns.

"As you are aware, the current administration feels Harvard admits too many foreign students," O'Brien said. "And who knows, maybe they may have a point. After all, what has any foreigner ever added to our American culture, with the possible exception of music, literature, art, cuisine, fashion, architecture, dance, scientific breakthroughs and the core of our moral codes and ethical beliefs?"

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He continued, "If foreigners hadn’t gummed up the works, right now we’d all be listening to delightful Calvinist reggae, eating savory Church of England ziti and dancing the forbidden and sexually charged Lutheran lambada."

O'Brien made a third jab at the Trump administration when he lamented the nation living through a time of "extreme narcissism."

"Our current leadership in Washington believes that empathy is a weakness, and that our nation stands supreme and alone. Add to that, everyone here today has a phone in their pocket that is algorithmically programmed to celebrate you and you alone by making you the protein-maxing hero of your own special journey," O'Brien said.

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In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, "Nobody in their right mind cares what woke celebrities in Hollywood say or think."

Though he has criticized comedians who are too focused on saying "f--- Trump," O'Brien has been known to mock conservative figures in the past. Earlier this month, however, he denied that comedians and the media target conservatives.

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"There’s this misconception that the media just wants to go after conservatives," O’Brien said on his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. "And they don’t understand that everyone benefits when they laugh at themselves. Everyone wins. If you laugh at yourself, it humanizes you."