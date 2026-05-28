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Karen Bass announces major new Hollywood endorsement ahead of Los Angeles mayoral race

Bass says she's 'deeply honored' by the support ahead of the June 2 primary

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on Thursday that she received an endorsement from actor and activist Jane Fonda.

"Jane Fonda has spent her life on the front lines — from civil rights to women’s rights to the fight for our climate — and I’m deeply honored to have her support," Mayor Bass said in a statement to TheWrap.

The statement continued, "At a time when Donald Trump is attacking our city, our immigrant neighbors, and the freedoms generations of women fought to win, Angelenos need leaders willing to stand up and speak out. Jane has never been afraid to do either, and I’m proud to have her in this fight with us."

LA TIMES OWNER SAYS ENDORSING KAREN BASS WAS A ‘MISTAKE' DUE TO INCOMPETENCE

Karen Bass and Jane Fonda

Karen Bass announced that she received an endorsement from Jane Fonda on Thursday. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA))

Fox News Digital later confirmed the statement from the mayor's office.

Fonda previously endorsed Bass and donated to her original mayoral campaign in 2022 against Rick Caruso.

However, Fonda also supported Bass' current primary opponent Nithya Raman in her campaign for city councilmember in 2024. Fonda was present at Raman's swearing-in ceremony.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Fonda's representatives for comment.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaking at CHIRLA campaign event

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at a campaign rally in May. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The statement came two days after Bass announced an endorsement from Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson.

"These are the times we need someone who understands government, who also understands the needs of the people, someone who will go in the streets and gather the people together, not someone who divides them. Karen Bass is that person. Karen Bass for mayor," Jackson said in a video on Tuesday.

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The high-profile endorsements come as Bass continues to spar against fellow mayoral candidate and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who has risen significantly in the polls as primary voting draws closer. Polls earlier this month showed Pratt lagging behind Bass at 22% compared to the mayor's 30%.

karen bass and spencer pratt

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt is also running against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. (Left (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images), Right (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

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The mayoral primary will be held on June 2. If no candidate reaches 50%, the top two candidates will face each other again in a runoff.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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