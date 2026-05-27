Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after departing as Trump's attorney general: report

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Department of Justice last month, according to a report.

Bondi, 60, who left her role at the Justice Department in early April, underwent treatment and is recovering, a source told Axios.

Katie Miller, a former White House staffer and podcast host who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, reposted the report on X Tuesday evening.

"Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks," she wrote.

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She added that Bondi has "a heart of gold."

Axios disclosed the health update while reporting that Bondi has been appointed by President Donald Trump to an advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence policy.

According to the report, Bondi is expected to serve on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

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The council is co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios.

Bondi will reportedly help facilitate coordination between the federal government and technology executives serving on the panel.

News of Bondi’s diagnosis and new advisory role comes weeks after Trump removed her as attorney general.

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In a Truth Social post announcing her departure, Trump described Bondi as "a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend."

"Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900," Trump wrote. "We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has served as acting attorney general since Bondi’s departure.

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In a post on X confirming her exit from the Justice Department, Bondi said she remains "eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again."

"Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration," Bondi wrote.

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"Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history," she added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Justice Department for comment.