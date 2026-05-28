Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Boston mayor's office facing backlash for promoting ‘Trans Period Pride’ event for ‘trans menstruators'

Event features a 'consciousness-raising discussion' on transgender experiences with menstruation at a public library

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
'The Five': Boston mayor’s illegal felon fiesta is firing up the wokesters Video

'The Five': Boston mayor’s illegal felon fiesta is firing up the wokesters

‘The Five’ co-hosts critique Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for blasting President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement is facing backlash online after promoting a "Trans Period Pride" event at a public library centered on "menstrual equity" and transgender experiences with menstruation.

A Tuesday post featuring a graphic with a pink tampon and blue menstrual pad read, "Join MASS NOW and the MA Trans Political Coalition for a consciousness-raising discussion on menstrual equity and the experiences of trans menstruators." 

'MENSTRUAL MUTUAL AID' WORKSHOP FOR 'NON-CIS MENSTRUATORS' HOSTED BY UC DAVIS LGBTQIA

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaking at a podium

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaking at a podium. (Matt Stone/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

The free event will be held in June at the Boston Public Library’s Copley Branch. The event, which includes a catered dinner and "free period underwear provided to all attendees," is supported by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement, the Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY), MASS NOW and the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.

On its website, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement says it "develops policies, community-oriented programming, and provides resources for the City’s diverse LGBTQIA2S+ community."

In the Instagram post, the event is described as a "consciousness raising conversation around transgender experiences with menstruation." 

DEM CITY USES 'BAIT-AND-SWITCH' TACTIC TO APPROVE HOMELESS SHELTER, LOCALS ERUPT

A person displays trans pride flags during the NYC Pride March in New York

A person displays trans pride flags during the NYC Pride March in New York on June 25, 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wu has denied reports in the past that city funds were used to support a program offering LGBTQ migrants up to $500 in "wellness" perks, after a local advocacy group advertised the benefits and later scaled back its description amid backlash.

OUTnewcomers, an LGBTQ group in Boston, subsequently announced it returned city grant funding to Wu’s office after its plans clashed with the local government's expectations for the funding.

Many users commented on the Tuesday Instagram post sharing surprise and disbelief, with one user writing, "This cannot be real……." while another said, "Is this a joke?" and a third wrote, "Yall have lost your minds."

BOSTON'S WU ORDERS RELEASE OF ICE SURVEILLANCE AND BODY CAM FOOTAGE, SAYS FED GOVERNMENT 'HIDES BEHIND MASKS'

Mayor Michelle Wu speaking at a podium delivering State of the City Address

Mayor Michelle Wu during her first State of the City Address at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 25, 2023. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Wu and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue