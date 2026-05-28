Boston mayor's office facing backlash for promoting ‘Trans Period Pride’ event for ‘trans menstruators'

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Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement is facing backlash online after promoting a "Trans Period Pride" event at a public library centered on "menstrual equity" and transgender experiences with menstruation.

A Tuesday post featuring a graphic with a pink tampon and blue menstrual pad read, "Join MASS NOW and the MA Trans Political Coalition for a consciousness-raising discussion on menstrual equity and the experiences of trans menstruators."

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The free event will be held in June at the Boston Public Library’s Copley Branch. The event, which includes a catered dinner and "free period underwear provided to all attendees," is supported by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement, the Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY), MASS NOW and the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.

On its website, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement says it "develops policies, community-oriented programming, and provides resources for the City’s diverse LGBTQIA2S+ community."

In the Instagram post, the event is described as a "consciousness raising conversation around transgender experiences with menstruation."

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Wu has denied reports in the past that city funds were used to support a program offering LGBTQ migrants up to $500 in "wellness" perks , after a local advocacy group advertised the benefits and later scaled back its description amid backlash.

OUTnewcomers, an LGBTQ group in Boston, subsequently announced it returned city grant funding to Wu’s office after its plans clashed with the local government's expectations for the funding.

Many users commented on the Tuesday Instagram post sharing surprise and disbelief, with one user writing, "This cannot be real……." while another said, "Is this a joke?" and a third wrote, "Yall have lost your minds."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Wu and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Advancement for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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Fox News’ Leo Briceno contributed to this report.