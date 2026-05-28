Spencer Pratt explodes in fundraising charts as desperate ex residents bankroll campaign to reclaim LA

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Disillusioned Los Angeles voters are fueling a fundraising surge for mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who is challenging Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in next week's election.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Pratt revealed his campaign hauled in millions following his debate performance earlier this month.

"The reason why all that money was raised, that was right after the debate. And they saw me destroy these two terrible politicians for an hour straight," Pratt said. "Everybody realized, ‘Oh, finally somebody [is] telling the truth.’"

According to campaign documents filed with the L.A. Ethics Commission from mid-April to mid-May, Pratt is outpacing his competitors in fundraising. Pratt said a large portion of his campaign fundraising is coming from former residents who left California, who are hoping to eventually move back.

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"A lot of it's from all over the country because people forget over 50,000 people a year leave Los Angeles because it's so terrible," Pratt said.

"These are actually former Angelenos that got forced out of this city that Mayor Bass has destroyed. And that's why they're donating, because they want me to be mayor so they could move back."

He reiterated that while he identifies as a Republican, the race itself is nonpartisan. Pratt added that despite his political leanings, much of his local support has come from Democratic voters dissatisfied with current leadership.

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"I'm a registered Republican, but my supporters are all Democrats because Los Angeles is all Democrats. All the people financing me are Democrats. All the meetings I take every day are Democrats," Pratt said.

"Democrats are very angry with what happened to Los Angeles. They were fed a bunch of lies by Mayor Bass, who said she was [going to] literally solve homelessness. She was [going to] do all these things she didn't do. So they, all of the people that put her actually in office, are now behind me," he added.

Pratt announced he was running for mayor in January after gaining support for his comments following the Palisades Fire, which destroyed his home in 2025. The former reality star has gained traction for his viral campaign ads following his debate performance.

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Earlier this week, Pratt accused Bass of violating election law by campaigning near a voting location. Under California election law, candidates cannot campaign within 100 feet of a ballot box. In a post on X, Pratt responded to a video posted by Bass, writing:

"Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election. We must protect our democracy."

A spokesperson for Bass told Fox News Digital, "Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons, and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules."

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The spokesperson, Alex Stack, added, "His complaint is blatantly false. There were two locations filmed for this video, one 200-plus feet away from the ballot box (with signs) and one next to the ballot box (no signs)."

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.