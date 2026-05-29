Charlamagne rips Jill Biden’s confessions about her husband as too little, too late

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Radio host Charlamagne tha God called out the former First Lady, the Bidens’ inner circle, and the entire Democratic Party, saying they damaged democracy itself by concealing concerns about former President Biden’s purported cognitive decline.

One of the most decisive moments of the 2024 election was Biden's disastrous debate with then-candidate Donald Trump. Biden stammered, had long periods of silence and intense, confused facial expressions, to the point some of his most vocal supporters broke ranks and demanded he relinquish the nomination. The Atlantic obtained a copy of the former First Lady’s memoir, "View From the East Wing," which will be released in early June. In it, she revealed that she and Biden both agreed that he had "f---ed up" that night.

"Literally, donkey of the day should go to Jill Biden, the Democratic Party, Biden's inner circle, the staff, the record label, the mother effing crew, and everybody who spent years telling Americans not to believe their own eyes," Charlamagne said on Thursday.

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Charlamagne specifically responded to a clip of Jill Biden in an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings that previewed Wednesday, where she said, "I don't know what happened," and that "I mean, when I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he's having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death."

One telling contradiction between how Jill Biden now says she felt that night and the public face she presented afterward was how she praised Biden for his performance at a post-debate event.

"Not right now," Charlamagne said wearily, noting numerous concerns he, his staff, and Americans in general are facing, arguing of such revelations,, "It's just too much going on right now for you to be confirming what so many of us already knew and said, but got crucified for it."

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Charlamagne went on to clarify that this ultimately is not about aging or health scares, but rather, "This is about honesty, and Jill Biden and Democrats weren't honest, and that's one of the main reasons we are currently in the situation we are in right now."

This, he said, was one of many areas where Biden failed to make the most of his term to protect American democracy, such as eliminating the filibuster, expanding the Supreme Court, passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and passing the Freedom to Vote Act. "Those were the things that needed to be done to protect democracy," he said.

"Add the lies sold to the American people about President Biden to that list, alright?" he said.

"This is why Americans have trust issues with politicians. OK? You tell us we don't feel what we feel and we don't see what we see," he said. "Once again, this wasn't about Biden being old, OK? It wasn't even about this debate. It was a trust issue. All right? You dismissed voters’ concerns about Biden's age and health for years instead of addressing them honestly."

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He added that "Poll after poll showed voters worried about his health and mental sharpness long before the debate, and y'all told us ‘he was just jet-lagged.’ ‘He had a cold,’" he said. "All of y'all treated the truthful, honest criticism like it was disloyalty. No, it was reality."

"We don't want to hear what you got to say on the matter, Jill," he concluded. "The moral of the story is this is why people lose faith in institutions. Okay? Not because leaders get old. That's life. People lose faith when parties act like acknowledging reality is somehow betrayal. Okay? If voters feel like they're being gaslit, lied to, they stop trusting not just the politicians, but they stop trusting the whole system."

Fox News Digital reached out to former President Biden for comment but did not immediately hear back.