What to know about thyroid cancer prognosis following Pam Bondi's diagnosis

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Department of Justice last month, according to a report.

Bondi, 60, who left her role at the Justice Department in early April, underwent treatment and is recovering, a source stated.

The thyroid is a gland located in the neck. It makes hormones that are then secreted into the blood, which help the body "use energy, stay warm and keep the brain, heart, muscles and other organs working as they should," according to the American Thyroid Association.

PAM BONDI DIAGNOSED WITH THYROID CANCER WEEKS AFTER DEPARTING AS TRUMP'S ATTORNEY GENERAL: REPORT

Thyroid cancer is relatively uncommon compared to other cancers. Even so, as of 2023, more than one million people in the U.S. are living with the disease.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) predicts that there will be an estimated 45,260 new cases in 2026.

Risk factors and symptoms

While more common in women, thyroid cancer can affect both sexes. Those with a family history may be more likely to develop it, as well as those between the ages of 25 and 65. Exposure to radiation is also a risk factor, according to the National Cancer Institute.

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Signs of thyroid cancer may include lumps or swelling in the neck, trouble breathing, trouble swallowing, hoarseness and pain when swallowing, per the above source. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.

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If thyroid cancer is suspected, a doctor can diagnose it in several ways. A laryngoscopy is a procedure where the doctor checks the voice box with a mirror or laryngoscope — a thin, tube-like instrument with a light and lens, per NCI.

Blood hormone studies – where a blood sample is checked to measure hormone levels – can also reveal indicators of thyroid cancer. Ultrasounds and CAT scans are then used to check for tumors in the body.

Treatment options

Surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and hormone therapy are the main ways doctors treat thyroid cancer. A new type of therapy, immunotherapy, is being tested in clinical trials.

"Surgery is the primary therapy, followed by regular surveillance and thyroid hormone replacement," Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, told Fox News Digital.

If the thyroid must be completely removed, patients will take hormones to replace the gland's natural function.

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"Radioactive iodine is added in extensive or more aggressive cases," Siegel said, but noted that it is "usually not needed."

Survival rates

The prognosis for thyroid cancer is generally positive and depends heavily on how the cancer responds to treatment, according to NCI.

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Some types are much milder and slower-growing than others. Doctors will also consider the stage of the cancer's progression.

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The best-case scenario is when a surgeon can completely remove the tumor during surgery. Doctors will also factor in whether this is a brand-new diagnosis or if the cancer has returned after previous treatment.