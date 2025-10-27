Suspect with lengthy rap sheet arrested for alleged Pam Bondi 'murder-for-hire' scheme: FBI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota man with a history of violent offenses is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a TikTok video that offered a $45,000 bounty for the killing of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, prompting an FBI investigation that spanned two states.

According to a newly filed affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Tyler Maxon Avalos posted an image of Bondi with a red sniper-scope dot on her forehead and the caption "WANTED: Pam Bondi — REWARD: $45,000 — DEAD OR ALIVE (Preferably Dead)."

Underneath the photo, Avalos allegedly wrote: "Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?"

The post, which was flagged by another TikTok user in Detroit, triggered a federal probe that led agents to a St. Paul apartment building, where they arrested Avalos on Thursday.

Digital records obtained from TikTok, Google and Comcast allegedly tied the account "@liminalvoidslip" to Avalos, who agents say has a prior history of stalking and domestic violence.

Court records cited in the FBI affidavit show that Avalos, who was born in 1995, has a history of violent offenses in both Minnesota and Florida.

In July 2022, Avalos was convicted of felony stalking in Dakota County, Minnesota, after repeatedly contacting and harassing a victim in violation of state law.

Before that, in August 2016, the affidavit said he was convicted of third-degree felony domestic battery in Polk County, Florida, stemming from an assault on a household or family member.

Earlier that same year, in April 2016, Avalos was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation in Dakota County, but ultimately convicted of a misdemeanor domestic assault after the charge was reduced.

The FBI affidavit said agents traced the online alias through a Google-linked Samsung device, IP logs and subscriber data, ultimately locating Avalos’ residence and confirming his name on the apartment mailbox.

His TikTok account, investigators noted, also featured anarchist symbols and links to anti-government literature.

His profile also brandished a link to "An Anarchist FAQ book," according to court filings.

Investigators allege the viral "murder-for-hire" threat was not a joke or political hyperbole, but a deliberate and interstate communication of violence, a federal crime.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.