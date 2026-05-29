Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Mamdani’s ‘COGE’ rollout gets DOGE’s attention after critics say he ripped off Elon Musk

Commission will hold 10 public hearings across five boroughs and develop charter proposals for November ballot

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani rips Ronald Reagan while announcing new city-run grocery store Video

Zohran Mamdani rips Ronald Reagan while announcing new city-run grocery store

New York City socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani ripped a famous quote of President Ronald Regan’s while announcing new city-run grocery store.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani introduced the Commission on Government Efficiency, or COGE, on Thursday in New York, saying the panel would find ways to make city government "work smarter, faster, and more effectively" for working people.

City Hall said COGE will review the city charter, hold public hearings and develop proposals that could go before voters in November.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos responded to the announcement by praising the concept and calling for tax relief.

"This is great and they do deserve that. And, with some of the savings, we can zero out taxes on the bottom half of earners. The best way to put money in people's pockets is not to take it out in the first place," Bezos said on X.

SOCIALIST ZOHRAN MAMDANI LAUNCHES ELON MUSK-STYLE ‘COGE’ CHAIRED BY SOROS-ALIGNED DEM

Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivering a speech in Queens New York City

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveils the Commission on Government Efficiency, a new initiative aimed at reviewing city operations and identifying potential cost savings. (David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters)

Mamdani said the commission was aimed at improving how government serves residents.

"For too long, bureaucracy has stood in the way of delivering the housing, transit, childcare and public services our city needs," Mamdani said.

"The Commission on Government Efficiency will take a hard look at how City government functions and identify the reforms we need to deliver faster, smarter and more effectively for working people."

Mamdani said rebuilding public trust requires demonstrating that the government can produce results.

MAMDANI'S WALL STREET COURTSHIP SPARKS CRITICISM OF ANTI-BILLIONAIRE AGENDA

Zohran Mamdani speaking during a rally

Reactions poured in after Mamdani announced COGE, with supporters and critics debating whether the effort mirrors the federal government's DOGE initiative. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Restoring faith in government starts with proving government can actually deliver," he said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Mamdani’s announcement showed Democrats were warming to an issue they previously criticized when President Donald Trump’s administration pursued federal government efficiency efforts.

"Remember when Democrats ridiculed President Trump and his administration for tackling government waste?" Blackburn said, adding that the idea of cutting government waste had broad appeal.

"Looks like they ran the numbers and found eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse is quite popular," she said.

JASON CHAFFETZ: DEMOCRATS HAVE MADE A FATAL ERROR OPPOSING DOGE

Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos speaking onstage in Cape Canaveral Florida

Jeff Bezos backs the creation of COGE, arguing that government savings could be used to reduce the tax burden on lower-income earners. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House established the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, by executive order on Jan. 20, 2025, saying the office would modernize federal technology and software "to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

Matt Van Swol, a conservative commentator and former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, said Republicans’ push for efficiency had been rejected because of its political source.

"It's insane how every Republican idea is bad because it's a Republican doing it," he said.

'MISSISSIPPI MUSK': STATE AUDITOR'S MOGE REPORT FINDS $400M IN GOVERNMENT WASTE

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaking at a hearing at Fordham University in the Bronx

Conservatives compare Mamdani's efficiency commission to DOGE, highlighting what they describe as a shift in Democratic attitudes toward cutting government waste and spending. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Conservative journalist Nick Shirley also compared the new commission to the Trump administration's DOGE.

"This sounds a lot like DOGE … Weird how your own governor questioned me when I speculated the sudden increase in spending in areas like childcare in NYC and now you do this. (Which is a good thing btw!)," Shirley said.

Shirley argued government efficiency should transcend partisan politics.

"Cutting waste, fraud, and abuse should be the most nonpartisan issue in America as it affects everyone," he said.

Comedian Arynne Wexler criticized the commission from the right.

"Exactly what NYC needs," Wexler wrote. "More government run by socialists."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

Close modal

Continue