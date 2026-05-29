Mamdani’s ‘COGE’ rollout gets DOGE’s attention after critics say he ripped off Elon Musk

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani introduced the Commission on Government Efficiency, or COGE, on Thursday in New York, saying the panel would find ways to make city government "work smarter, faster, and more effectively" for working people.

City Hall said COGE will review the city charter, hold public hearings and develop proposals that could go before voters in November.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos responded to the announcement by praising the concept and calling for tax relief.

"This is great and they do deserve that. And, with some of the savings, we can zero out taxes on the bottom half of earners. The best way to put money in people's pockets is not to take it out in the first place," Bezos said on X.

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Mamdani said the commission was aimed at improving how government serves residents.

"For too long, bureaucracy has stood in the way of delivering the housing, transit, childcare and public services our city needs," Mamdani said.

"The Commission on Government Efficiency will take a hard look at how City government functions and identify the reforms we need to deliver faster, smarter and more effectively for working people."

Mamdani said rebuilding public trust requires demonstrating that the government can produce results.

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"Restoring faith in government starts with proving government can actually deliver," he said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Mamdani’s announcement showed Democrats were warming to an issue they previously criticized when President Donald Trump’s administration pursued federal government efficiency efforts.

"Remember when Democrats ridiculed President Trump and his administration for tackling government waste?" Blackburn said, adding that the idea of cutting government waste had broad appeal.

"Looks like they ran the numbers and found eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse is quite popular," she said.

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The White House established the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, by executive order on Jan. 20, 2025, saying the office would modernize federal technology and software "to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

Matt Van Swol, a conservative commentator and former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, said Republicans’ push for efficiency had been rejected because of its political source.

"It's insane how every Republican idea is bad because it's a Republican doing it," he said.

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Conservative journalist Nick Shirley also compared the new commission to the Trump administration's DOGE.

"This sounds a lot like DOGE … Weird how your own governor questioned me when I speculated the sudden increase in spending in areas like childcare in NYC and now you do this. (Which is a good thing btw!)," Shirley said.

Shirley argued government efficiency should transcend partisan politics.

"Cutting waste, fraud, and abuse should be the most nonpartisan issue in America as it affects everyone," he said.

Comedian Arynne Wexler criticized the commission from the right.

"Exactly what NYC needs," Wexler wrote. "More government run by socialists."

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Mayor Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.