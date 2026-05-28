Liberal CNN anchor lashes out at Democrats' deceit after Jill Biden's admission about Joe's debate showing

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Former first lady Jill Biden was lambasted by critics Wednesday over her admission in a new interview that she thought former President Joe Biden was having a stroke during his infamous 2024 debate. One of those critiques came from CNN's Abby Phillip, who called out the deceptiveness of Democrats at the time.

Phillip said during her show, "I appreciate that we now get to see at least some version of a truth that she’s putting out there, because I think, yeah, the conversation should be had about the deceptiveness that was behind this. Like that’s the conversation that I think ought to be had."

"The autopsy that the Democrats did didn’t delve into that, but it should. What kind of political system covers that up? And makes it OK to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?" she asked.

Biden spoke to CBS News ahead of the release of her new book and was asked by Rita Braver if she was horrified by what she saw unfold in the debate, which ultimately led to the former president getting forced out of the race.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER JILL BIDEN REVEALS SHE WAS 'HORRIFIED' WATCHING JOE'S DISASTROUS DEBATE

"I wasn't horrified, I was frightened," Jill Biden replied. "Because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since."

"I don't know what happened," she said, responding to a question about what happened. "I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he's having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death."

Right afterward, however, the then-first lady gushed over her husband's performance in front of supporters. However, the debate set off a chain reaction of panic in the Democratic Party that led to the president leaving the 2024 race. He was replaced as the Democratic nominee by Vice President Kamala Harris, who went on to lose the general election.

Phillip also noted that The Wall Street Journal had released a report about former President Biden's health and was attacked viciously by the White House at the time.

Another panelist, podcast host Kmele Foster, argued that the next question in the interview, which will air on CBS "Sunday Morning" in full on Sunday, should be about why she lied at the time.

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"What I‘m concerned about, the thing I‘m wondering is what the next question in that interview is, because it ought to be ‘So why did you lie at the time?’ And I‘m not certain that that‘s what‘s going to be asked. If I could wager out this on Polymarket, I probably wouldn‘t bet in favor of that question being asked, which I think is an indictment of our industry," Foster said.

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Biden is releasing a new book on June 2, titled "View from the East Wing: A Memoir."

Biden was called out by both sides over the admission, as many pointed to her statements and defense that immediately followed the debate.

Conservative commentator Kevin Dalton followed up on Thomson’s observation by noting that Jill Biden’s alarm seemed to have been absent in the moments immediately following the debate.

"Of course, moments after the debate a clearly not frightened Jill Biden praised Joe for answering all the debate questions like a toddler," Dalton said.

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"Sorry, but this is such BS. If she genuinely was ‘frightened’ that he was having a stroke then any rational wife would have insisted he go straight to the hospital," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said on X. "Instead she dragged him off to a Waffle House and patronized him on stage like a baby: ‘Joe – you did such a great job.’ We saw his incapacity for years. Don't try to rewrite history."

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"This woman is pure evil. And an awful liar," OutKick founder Clay Travis posted on X.

Fox News' Leo Briceno contributed to this report.