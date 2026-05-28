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Wisconsin teacher fired after social media post advocating to 'make Americans great assassins again'

The board voted 6-1 to terminate Patrick Meyer, with one member citing First Amendment concerns

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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A Wisconsin teacher has been fired after a controversial social media post about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump triggered widespread backlash.

Fox 11 News reported Wednesday that the Kaukauna Area School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to fire Patrick Meyer, a social studies teacher at Kaukauna High School in Wisconsin, "after more than nine hours of discussion — the vast majority of it in closed session." 

In a since-deleted post on X last month, Meyer wrote, "I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It's f---ing embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!"

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Meyer’s social media post came after the April 25 shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where he suggested that previous presidential assassins would be disappointed in Cole Tomas Allen, the alleged shooter.

The Kaukauna Area School District announced in an April 27 Facebook post that Meyer had been placed on leave

"The Kaukauna Area School District has been made aware of a situation involving an employee’s social media post," the school district said in the Facebook post. "The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures."

Allen was arrested April 25 after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president.

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Fox 11 News reported, "In their reasoning, the district stated, ‘Mr. Meyers' social media post created actual material disruption to district and school operations." 

The outlet also quoted Charles West, the only board member to vote against Meyers being fired, who said, "The First Amendment is really important to me. I think we really probably should support that first one."

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President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026, following the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner due to the shooting. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

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West added, "I do understand all the concerns from parents. I am a parent of two high school students, very soon. I think that First Amendment is super important."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kaukauna Area School District and attempted to reach Meyer for comment. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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