Levin issues warning on ‘ruling class,’ urges Americans to 'fight back' to save country

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Fox News host Mark Levin warned America is approaching a critical breaking point as antisemitism surges nationwide, anti-ICE protests continue to erupt and concerns over cultural division dominate the political landscape.

In an appearance on "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," Levin argued the United States is facing a cultural and political crisis unlike anything he has witnessed before, but he insisted the country can still be saved if freedom-loving Americans unite and fight back.

"The rubber has hit the road right now, but there's still tens of millions of us who know that, who reject what's taking place," Levin said.

"And, as long as we talk to each other, stay united, organize, push back, clean out this ruling class, bring in a new ruling class that has the guts to do what a Trump does or a Ted Cruz does or several other people do, we can save this republic."

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Levin pointed to protests in the streets, escalating anti-Americanism and concerns about assimilation and national identity as signs the country is moving further away from its foundations.

These "grave times," he argued, signal a greater need to focus on principles. He noted instances throughout America's history that prioritized the principles of freedom and justice, including the American Revolution and the Civil War.

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"Principles matter ... history matters even though it's being taught less and less. We need to push it at the breakfast table, at the dinner table," he added.

"I feel we do a great job of that on conservative talk radio."

Levin and Hannity also discussed the increasingly left-wing trajectory of today's Democratic Party, with Levin circling back to the 2024 election cycle in which President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of accusations and legal challenges.

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Levin called on Republicans to stand tall in the face of what he described as increasingly volatile opposition from the far left, warning that if the GOP wears "mittens" while Democrats wear "boxing gloves," the former risks getting "slaughtered."

"I think that what Donald Trump has showed, and when people step away, and they really look at this, is you've gotta fight back."