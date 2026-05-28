Jimmy Kimmel attacks fire victim Spencer Pratt as 'screaming jerk,' lectures LA voters about mayoral election

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel attacked Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt as a "screaming jerk" on Wednesday while telling viewers not to vote for the Republican candidate in the race.

"But this hole now has given birth to Spencer Pratt," he said after arguing the U.S. would need to be dug out of a hole President Donald Trump dug. "Who is running for mayor, another narcissist looking for attention. And I just, are we really gonna risk repeating that mistake we made with Trump, in LA of all places? Mayor should not be your first job. The mayor of LA is in charge of a $14 billion annual budget. Spencer Pratt is not the person who should be in charge."

Pratt has been a vocal champion for LA residents since losing his home during the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire, and launched his mayoral campaign in January with a focus on ousting incumbent Mayor Karen Bass due to her alleged mishandling of the fires.

Kimmel described Pratt as a "screaming jerk on reality shows," and said he was getting attention due to his house burning down in the fires. "His house burns down, and even though he had no private insurance on his house and doesn't believe in climate change, he is understandably upset about his house burning down. And since he's a moderately famous person, he gets attention," the liberal late-night host said.

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The late-night host did acknowledge voter displeasure with Los Angeles leadership and that the city was a "mess." However, he said that Pratt didn't have any solutions.

Kimmel noted that Pratt was polling in second place.

"And if he's one of the top two candidates after the primary next Tuesday, a week from tonight, he will be one of our two choices for mayor of Los Angeles," he said. "So if you don't want to vote for Karen Bass on June 2nd, I get it. But you better find somebody else to vote for. And preferably somebody who isn't wasting our time and money to get himself back on television."

"And for the rest of the candidates running for mayor, I hope you're paying attention to why you are currently trailing this person," Kimmel added.

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Pratt responded to a headline about Kimmel's criticism on X.

"This is my parents’ house. This is why I’m running. This is coming for your home. It’s coming for your industry. If not by fire, then by blight, addicts, fraud, and the slow rot created by corrupt politicians like Karen Bass. Wake up and VOTE," he wrote.

In another post to X, he wrote, "Jimmy's secretly voting for me."

Several Hollywood names have dismissed or criticized Pratt's run. "The Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna said the U.S. has already voted for reality stars and was not interested in seeing another one elected.

"Not a reality star, though," Rinna told Variety at the American Music Awards on Monday. "I'm sorry. I love him, but we’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again."

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Drew Carey, host of "The Price Is Right," also hammered Pratt.

"Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their a--," Carey wrote last week on social media.

"I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass," he said.

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Fox News' Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.