Trump reveals the line Iran has to cross for US to restart offensive military campaign

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President Donald Trump revealed what Iranian move could trigger U.S. forces to relaunch an offensive military campaign after waves of U.S. self-defense strikes hit Iran.

"Well, a deal that wasn't going to be good for us is the line, ultimately," Trump said. "I'm playing it out, and we're going to see."

On "My View with Lara Trump," the president addressed possible future military action in Iran as well as the political impact of the conflict. The full interview airs Saturday at 9 p.m. EST on Fox News Channel.

There have been talks of renewed U.S. military action in Iran as a shaky ceasefire and stalled negotiations test the administration’s patience.

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The U.S.-Iran ceasefire has been in place since early April, but negotiations between Iranian and U.S. officials since then have stalled, though Trump recently signaled the two sides are close to reaching a deal.

Trump told Fox News that while Iranians are "very good" negotiators, their decimated military gives the United States leverage to secure their preferred conditions, chief among them being a nuclear-disarmed Iran.

"They're crafty, but in the end, we have all the cards because we've defeated them militarily," the president said.

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"They have no Navy. Every ship — they have 159 ships, every one of them are at the bottom of the sea — every single one. We take pictures of them. We have people going down taking pictures of hundreds of ships. Their Navy is totally gone, 100%. Their Air Force is totally gone, 100%."

Trump addressed the political fallout the Iran War could bring to the 2026 midterm elections as Americans reel from inflated gas prices caused by the Strait of Hormuz’s closure.

American sentiment of the conflict could also prove unfavorable for Republicans. A recent Fox News poll found that opposition to U.S. military action in Iran increased to 60%, up from 55% in April.

AMERICANS AGREE WITH TRUMP THAT IRAN POSES THREAT TO UNITED STATES: POLL

The poll also found that 86% of Americans find rising gas prices — a side effect of Trump’s months-long conflict with Iran — as a problem, including 51% who label them a "major" problem.

Trump said there is a "structural problem" caused by the frequency of political elections — with midterms being two years apart from presidential elections — that leaves a narrow window for military action.

The political pressure that can discourage military action in that two-year period in fear of political fallout did not dismay Trump from acting in Iran, with the president emphasizing his priority in disarming Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

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"You have a very short window for doing anything having to do with war," he said. "But I don't view that window. I view it, I have to do what's right."