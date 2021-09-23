The Five: Biden's border catastrophe is a crisis because 'Joe is the system' and 'the system is broken'

President Joe Biden intentionally broke the homeland security system that kept America's borders under control, in part because he, as a five-decade figure in the federal government, is the system, the panel on "The Five" discussed Thursday.

Host Greg Gutfeld noted the figures thus far being provided by the administration as to how many illegal immigrants are camping under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, have been deported, processed or simply let go into the American interior, are not adding up.

"The White House either has no clue what is going on at the border or they don’t want you to know how bad it is," he said. "They’ve been stonewalling the media on the number of Haitian migrants, the Biden administration is finally releasing numbers. The problem is, they don’t add up."

He added that the White House succeeded in again stymieing the efforts of the overwhelmed Border Patrol agents by banning horseback patrols based on the pretext of a debunked claim an agent was "whipping" Haitians as they illegally egressed into the United States across the Rio Grande.

The panel agreed the border is broken, and host Jesse Watters made the point that Biden himself is the system and by being in control of the country as president shows he is what broke it.

"The problem’s still there [after Border Czar Kamala Harris' past efforts to ascertain ‘root causes’]. Now everyone’s looking at Joe, right? Joe, what are you gonna do? Joe is not gonna do anything for the next four years," Watters claimed.

"Joe’s now saying the system’s broken. Joe broke the system. He got rid of catch and release, the wall; he capped the ICE people: No more deportation. He broke it."

"His policy is catch and release. Joe Biden is the system. He’s been in the system for 40 years," Watters said.

"He can, at the stroke of his pen, get rid of all this."

Watters added that while the White House obfuscates the true impact of the border crisis, Sen. Charles Schumer of New York "let the truth slip" when he reportedly called for amnesty based on the precept of the current labor shortage.

In recent remarks, Schumer blamed President Donald Trump for cutting back on foreign worker visas, adding that we need them [illegal immigrants] in our labor force. We need them to continue American vitality

"Crying Chuck wants the votes, [it's] perfectly clear," Watters said. "They need cheap labor because that's what their donors want."