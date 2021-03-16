Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tammy Bruce: Joy Behar 'pulls the curtain back' on Dems' Cuomo double standard

Behar said that she would be 'worried' if Cuomo resigned and a Republican took office

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
Tammy Bruce rips ‘The View’ host Joy Behar for deflecting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo harassment scandalVideo

Tammy Bruce rips ‘The View’ host Joy Behar for deflecting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal

Tammy Bruce criticizes host of the ‘The View’ Joy Behar for saying that removing Cuomo from office may put a Republican in power that she ‘won’t be happy with.’

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce ripped Joy Behar Tuesday after "The View" host's defense for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo remaining in power amid a sexual harassment scandal.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Bruce reacted to clips of Behar, who said she would be "worried" if Cuomo resigned as governor, as it would open the door for a Republican to take office.

"What worries me is that if he resigns and a Republican becomes the governor of New York State a lot of things will happen that I won’t be happy with," Joy said during a discussion on "The View."

Bruce said that for Behar and others who want to "deflect," Democrats' inability to hold their own representatives to the standards they created "pulls the curtain back" on political partisanship trumping accountability within the party.

'THE VIEW' HOST: MAYBE DEMOCRATS SHOULD 'IGNORE EVERYTHING' ABOUT ANDREW CUOMO HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

"It’s shocking to them that there is a standard that Democrats will also be held up to," Bruce said.

"I’m sorry Joy Behar, you’re gonna have to deal with something you might not like for one or two minutes."

Tammy Bruce slams Joy Behar Cuomo deflection, talks Dr. Seuss cancel culture specialVideo

During the discussion on the latest developments, Behar’s co-host Sunny Hostin appeared to complain about how much time the show was dedicating to criticism of Cuomo, rather than Republican governors like Greg Abbott of Texas, Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida, or "Deathsantis," as she called him.

"We know that the coronavirus is surging in Europe and we are typically just a few weeks behind it. We know that states like Florida and Texas have lifted the mandates, the mask mandates there. We know that people are rushing establishments in Florida, in Texas, South Dakota, people are dying all over the country, yet we're asking just Governor Cuomo to step down and we're questioning his governance and questioning whether or not he can governor. And it seems to me that the same rules should apply across the board," Hostin said.

Another host of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg, has in the past failed to disclose to viewers her history of donations and organizational work with Cuomo.  The New York Post reported in November that Goldberg, along with Ben Stiller and Rosie Perez, were headlining a December virtual reelection fundraiser to commemorate Cuomo's 63rd birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donations ranged from just $50 up to and exceeding $10,000.

Goldberg's fundraising efforts for the governor date back to 2013, as the Post reported, when she headlined a $1,500-a-plate dinner for Cuomo at the Waldorf Astoria, a luxury hotel in New York. 

To watch episodes of Fox Nation's "Get Tammy Bruce" and many more shows and series, go to Fox Nation and sign up today. Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.