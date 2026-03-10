Joy Behar claims under Obama there was 'nothing to make fun of' for comedians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" co-host Joy Behar said there was nothing for comedians to make fun of during the Obama administration compared to President Donald Trump.

On the show's "Behind the Table" podcast Tuesday, Behar reacted to comments from director Judd Apatow, who said it has become more "difficult" to create political comedy since things are now "so serious" and "so cruel."

Behar agreed with Apatow's comments and contrasted them with comedy under former President Barack Obama, arguing there was nothing to make fun of from him.

"When Obama came in, it was nice," Behar said. "There was nothing to make fun of. It was... things were going well for eight years. We didn't have to... we could talk about our husbands again. We could talk about our mothers-in-law. And now it's serious again, but it's too serious now."

Behar has been largely supportive of the former president over the years, going so far as to insist that Trump was "jealous" of Obama in July.

"First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6?" Behar said. "Who was that again? That was not Obama. The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy. Green is not a good color."

Obama was also the first sitting U.S. president to appear on a daytime talk show after visiting the show in 2010.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro pushed back against Behar's comments, arguing there was "plenty to criticize Obama for" but people like Behar were more focused on protecting him.

"It’s a testament to how biased the show has been throughout their entire run," Fondacaro said. "They put blinders on when there’s a Democrat in office because they think nothing they do is controversial. They agree with all policies forwarded by Democrats, and whatever Republicans are doing in the moment is the worst thing ever, even worse than the previous one who they’ll suddenly like."

He added, "They’re very open about the fact that the show’s mission is to defend Democrats and push leftist policies. 'The View' is more than a name of the show, it’s the directive."

Speaking of Bill Clinton and the women who have accused him, Behar in 2016 said, "He is a dog. Let’s face it." She added, "But I still will vote for Bill Clinton because he votes in my favor."