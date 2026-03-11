CNN reporter deletes post falsely calling Mamdani ‘target of political violence’ in latest foul-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN was slammed a third time Wednesday over its botched coverage of an alleged ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City last weekend.

Pennsylvania residents Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were charged with material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and use of a weapon of mass destruction after they allegedly tossed explosive devices toward law enforcement and anti-Muslim demonstrators outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday protesting Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere marveled at a phone call Mamdani reportedly had with Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who told MS NOW, "As someone who's had to deal with political violence, I know it can take a toll." Shapiro's own mansion was set on fire in a suspected terrorist attack on the first night of Passover last year.

"Shapiro last called Mamdani last year to express concern over the now-mayor's comments on Israel and anti-semitism. This conversation with now a fellow target of political violence was a different type of call," Dovere reacted on X.

Critics rushed to slam the post's framing of Mamdani being the target of the attack carried out by Balat and Kayumi.

"It is almost unreal how much you and your network are pushing the 'Mamdani was the target', even after several published corrections, and a correction from your own primetime panel host stating the same," Versus Media Podcast host Stephen L. Miller reacted.

"Mamdani wasn’t a target of the violence in New York City this weekend. Two ISIS-inspired terrorists threw one potentially deadly IED at anti-Islam protesters & dropped another at the feet of police. Mamdani was not targeted in any way, shape, or form. This is a lie. This is CNN," Just The News correspondent Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

"As a reminder, no one attacked Mamdani. No one. ISIS-linked terrorists tried to blow up right-wing provocateurs. Yet, through sheer force will, the press narrative is that Mamdani was the 'target,'" The Hill columnist T. Becket Adams said.

After Fox News Digital sent an inquiry to CNN, Dovere deleted the post and issued a correction.

"I want to correct something I posted earlier on X, which inaccurately implied that Mayor Mamdani was the target of political violence in last week’s ISIS inspired attempted terror attack in New York City," the CNN reporter wrote.

"Law enforcement officials have said the two terror suspects threw improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mayor Mamdani’s home Saturday, but did not say that he was the target. I apologize for the error and have deleted the original post."

This wasn't the first time CNN journalists offered a warped framing of the terror attack.

On Tuesday, the network deleted a social media post that oddly portrayed the terror suspects as teenagers who could have simply enjoyed nice weather.

"Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather," the now-deleted post said. "But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home. Here's what we know so far."

CNN followed up with this explanation on X : "A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted."

Later that night, CNN host Abby Phillip falsely told viewers that the terror attack attempt was "against" Mamdani.

"Two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the House speaker, Mike Johnson, says nothing, really, to condemn those comments," Phillip said, appearing to trip over her words as she went to a commercial break.

During Phillip's program, CNN political commentator Ana Navarro similarly remarked on the "attempt against Mayor Mamdani," which received immediate pushback from Republican guest Joe Borelli.

"To be clear, the attack wasn't on Mayor Mamdani," Borelli told Navarro. "It was attacking protesters, people protesting Mamdani. To frame it as an anti-Muslim attack would actually completely reverse what happened. Someone who shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ threw a bomb that didn't go off at the protesters."

The next morning, Phillip walked back her own comment, writing, "I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error."

Both of the terrorist suspects are U.S. citizens. One suspect’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Turkey, while the other suspect’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

