'The View' host: Maybe Democrats should 'ignore everything' about Andrew Cuomo harassment allegations

"The View" co-host Joy Behar gave a confused response to the sexual harassment allegations against Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday, saying that Democrats should "ignore everything" and hope the scandal goes away while also calling for an investigation into the claims.

A third woman accused Cuomo late Monday of unwanted advances, and calls for Cuomo to resign have grown louder amid dueling scandals over allegations of improper behavior toward women and his handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Behar mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for saying Democrats should employ the "Republican model" on the case by giving the accusations proper attention.

"The Republican playbook is, let’s hope that this goes away, and let’s not really go into it. So he’s right," Behar said. "We should use the Republican playbook because the Democrats do the opposite. A case in point, [with] Al Franken, Senator [Kirsten] Gillibrand [said] off with his head immediately, you know, he needs to resign, and a lot of Democrats got behind it."

Behar noted Gillibrand, who angered some Democrats for leading the caucus in ousting Franken from the Senate in 2017, had been more cautious regarding the accusations against Cuomo.

"Now I noticed that she’s changed her tune," Behar said. "Now she’s taking the Republican playbook to heart. 'Well, let’s investigate this time. Let’s see what the allegation comes to.' So, yes, good, thank you, Lindsey."

It was unclear whether Behar truly felt Democrats should ignore the situation entirely or give the allegations a full hearing.

Cuomo has apologized for past behavior that was "misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation," but he's given no sign of acquiescing to calls on both sides of the aisle to resign.

Behar charged Republicans with looking the other way on past accusations against prominent allies like Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, although the 11th-hour misconduct charge against him by Christine Blasey Ford resulted in additional hearings by the GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018. There was also a federal investigation into Ford's accusation, although Democrats complained it was too short, and Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed.

