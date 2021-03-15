Sunny Hostin deflects from Cuomo scandals, insists GOP governors like 'Death-santis' should be scrutinized

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin complained Monday about how much the media is focusing on the scandals plaguing New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo and suggested that Republican governors should face similar scrutiny.

The embattled New Yorker has resisted growing calls for his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct by seven women. Meanwhile, the nursing home scandal continues to hover over Cuomo's administration, with multiple investigations underway.

During a discussion on the latest developments, Hostin appeared to grumble about how much time "The View" is dedicating to the Democrat rather than Republican governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

"You know, I just think it's interesting that we're talking every week-- it feels like practically every day -- about Cuomo and asking him to step down, asking him to resign without truly due process, without investigations, which are ongoing ..." Hostin began. "Yet, we're not talking at all about Governor Death-santis in Florida, we're not talking about Governor Abbot in Texas, we're not talking about the South Dakota governor, we're not talking about any of those governors in states that- I think it's alleged in Florida that DeSantis has hidden [the] number of the deaths there- we're not talking about those issues, but we're only focused- we're hyper-focused at this point on Governor Cuomo."

The liberal co-host urged her media colleagues to "examine" why they are so focused on Cuomo's political woes and insisted that "the kind of coverage" he has been getting in recent weeks should be happening "across the board." She also warned that "important issues" were not being talked about.

"We know that the coronavirus is surging in Europe and we are typically just a few weeks behind it. We know that states like Florida and Texas have lifted the mandates, the mask mandates there. We know that people are rushing establishments in Florida, in Texas, South Dakota, people are dying all over the country, yet we're asking just Governor Cuomo to step down and we're questioning his governance and questioning whether or not he can governor. And it seems to me that the same rules should apply across the board," Hostin concluded.