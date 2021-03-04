'The View' doesn't disclose that Whoopi Goldberg headlined Cuomo fundraiser as show covers scandals

While CNN has been widely accused of having a conflict of interest as star anchor Chris Cuomo avoids the scandals plaguing his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, ABC News appears to have an uncomfortable situation of its own.

After spending much of last year providing fawning coverage of the governor, the hosts of "The View" have been more critical of the Democrat in recent weeks as the show covers Cuomo's handling of state nursing homes in the early days of the pandemic, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday and Thursday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg led discussion of the latest developments in the harassment scandal, including the claims of a third accuser and Cuomo's Wednesday press conference in which he expressed regret over his conduct, but refused to resign.

However, Goldberg did not disclose to viewers that she is one of Cuomo's go-to celebrity fundraisers.

The New York Post reported in November that Goldberg, along with Ben Stiller and Rosie Perez, were headlining a December virtual reelection fundraiser to commemorate Cuomo's 63rd birthday.

A more exclusive "host" reception reportedly welcomed donors who contributed at least $10,000 while the larger reception gave six tickets to anyone who donated $5,000 or three tickets to those who donated $2,500. Donors who gave $1,000 received one ticket while "young professionals and 'activists'" were able to attend with a mere $50 donation.

Goldberg's fundraising efforts for the governor date back to 2013, as the Post reported, when she emceed a $1,500-a-plate dinner for Cuomo at the Waldorf Astoria.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Goldberg's representatives also did not respond to Fox News' inquiry as to whether or not she intends to host any more fundraisers for Cuomo ahead of his reelection campaign in 2022.