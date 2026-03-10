KISS icon Gene Simmons tells celebrities Mark Ruffalo, Ben Stiller to 'shut the f--- up' about politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

KISS frontman Gene Simmons said celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Ben Stiller need to "shut the f--- up" about politics.

The rock legend was asked by TMZ on Tuesday what he thought about actors like Stiller calling out President Donald Trump for his military actions against Iran and whether he considered it "fair."

Simmons dismissed Stiller's comments by sarcastically remarking, "Because everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say because they're so qualified."

"Basically, shut the f--- up," Simmons told TMZ. "Do your art and shut up. Nobody’s interested in your opinions, that includes me. Who I vote for. Who I like."

He continued, "Who the f--- do you think you are? People in America work hard for a living and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces. It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole and just do your art. Nobody cares what you think. I don't."

Simmons then mocked Ruffalo, whom he mispronounced as "Mark Buffalo," for frequently voicing his opinion on politics before reiterating, "I don't care."

The video concluded with Simmons telling TMZ that celebrities should stay out of politics altogether.

"Or go to Kylie Jenner and ask her what she thinks of the war so far," Simmons joked.

Simmons and the rest of the members of KISS were honored at the Kennedy Center in December by President Donald Trump, whom Simmons said he has known "on and off" for the last few decades. Simmons himself has largely kept his political opinions to himself and has more recently criticized efforts to push politics onto fellow Americans.

"It's nobody’s business who you support," Simmons told CNN's "Inside Politics" in December. "Nowadays, people engage in, 'So are you pro or,' and my first question is, ‘Who the f--- are you? Who are you?’ Since when does who I support or not support is the business of anyone except my conscience?"

He added, "But literally, have a sense of humor. Take a pill, shut up and stop worrying what your next-door neighbor believes or doesn't believe. It’s their America too."