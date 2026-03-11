CNN's Abby Phillip issues on-air correction, says she takes 'full responsibility' for Mamdani flub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN host Abby Phillip issued an on-air correction Wednesday night for her comment about the ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City last weekend after offering a mea culpa on social media earlier in the day.

"This morning I issued a correction first thing in the morning on X for a mistake that I made in last night's show, but I also wanted to do so on air as well," Phillip told viewers. "I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not. I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time and I take full responsibility for that."

"And while we do make mistakes, it is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen," Phillip added.

Phillip issued an apology on X after she had gone viral for falsely claiming the attempted terrorist attack was "against" New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Notably, during Phillip's program Tuesday night, CNN political commentator Ana Navarro repeated the falsehood, which was corrected by Republican panelist Joe Borelli.

"To be clear, the attack wasn't on Mayor Mamdani," Borelli told Navarro. "It was attacking protesters, people protesting Mamdani. To frame it as an anti-Muslim attack would actually completely reverse what happened. Someone who shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ threw a bomb that didn't go off at the protesters."

CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere similarly claimed on X that Mamdani was a "target of political violence." Dovere later deleted the post and issued a correction.

"I want to correct something I posted earlier on X, which inaccurately implied that Mayor Mamdani was the target of political violence in last week’s ISIS-inspired attempted terror attack in New York City," Dovere wrote.

"Law enforcement officials have said the two terror suspects threw improvised explosive devices at an anti-Islam demonstration and a counterprotest near Mayor Mamdani’s home Saturday, but did not say that he was the target. I apologize for the error and have deleted the original post."

CNN's botched coverage of the attack began Tuesday when it oddly portrayed the terror suspects as teenagers who could have simply enjoyed nice weather.

"Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather," CNN's now-deleted X post said. "But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home. Here's what we know so far."

The network followed up with this explanation on X : "A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted."

Pennsylvania residents Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were charged with material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and use of a weapon of mass destruction after they allegedly tossed explosive devices toward law enforcement and anti-Muslim demonstrators outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday protesting Mamdani.

Both of the terrorist suspects are U.S. citizens. One suspect’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Turkey, while the other suspect’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.