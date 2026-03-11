Comer seeks testimony from prison guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died in jail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced Wednesday that the committee will seek testimony from one of the prison guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died, saying "we have a lot of questions" amid news of a suspicious cash deposit and newly surfaced Department of Justice (DOJ) records.

"The recent media reports… [are] very concerning, especially the suspicious activity report on a $5,000 mysterious deposit that [the guard] had. The reason that stands out to me is because very seldom are suspicious activity reports even reported for sums less than $10,000. So that's a mystery there," Comer told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday.

"That's something that, according to the DOJ documents, they never looked into, never asked her about," he added.

Comer's remarks referred to prison guard Tova Noel, who has come under scrutiny after DOJ documents stated that she allegedly searched online for updates about Epstein the day he died and made a $5,000 cash deposit 10 days before his death that was later flagged in a suspicious activity report.

"Because of this, because of the media reports, and because of the fact that, honestly, most people on the committee aren't confident 100% that Epstein's death was by suicide, we're going to ask Ms. Noel to come in for a transcribed interview," Comer said.

Comer made clear that the committee is not accusing Noel of any wrongdoing but has several questions it would like to see answered.

"Who else was involved in abusing girls? Why did the government not do a better job of investigating and prosecuting Epstein when they had a chance years before they finally convicted him?" he asked.

"Was Epstein a spy? Was our government involved in any way, shape or form in trying to destroy evidence or hide evidence from any of those four properties? And now, was Epstein's death a suicide as the government has reported, or was there some other mysterious factor involved in his death?"

Federal authorities have long ruled Epstein’s 2019 death a suicide. Noel and another guard were previously charged with falsifying records but later entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, and the charges were dropped.

Noel denied Googling Epstein in a sworn statement to the DOJ in 2021, the New York Post reported.